A very interesting debate online had caused Twitterati bigwigs to come together to answer one burning question that has been trending as one of the most viral hashtags over the last couple of days: What's better, Biryani or Pulao?While some opted for Biryani for its perfect blend of spices, others chose Pulao for its modest offering of flavours. Some even likened the two to one of the few rivalries that remain eternal; such as India vs Pakistan, Karachi vs Lahore and Tea vs Coffee.Although it's difficult to ascertain as to who and what triggered the amusing #BiryanivsPulao debate, it sure had caused netizens to weigh in on what they think is the winner of this brutal face-off.Biryani will guide you homeAnd ignite your bones #Biryani will try.. to fix you.If you think #Biryani can so easily beat #Pulao - think again. Most vegs, meats, lentils, beans will happily mingle with Pulao. #BiryaniVsPulao COME ON BIRYANI PEOPLEPeople fighting over Biryani vs Pulao on twitter, bring me your best samples and I will help settle the debate. Fair?While they were proponents of both the dishes picking their side, Biryani won the poll with a narrow margin.Moreover, on Thursday, it was announced by the Sindh Governor House that it will host an international Biryani Festival every year.The announcement was made by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at a lunch gathering organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan