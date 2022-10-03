What's new

Birth rate recovering in Russia after Putin reinstated reward for women who have lots of kids

In order to be taken seriously, Russia needs population at least 1 billion. That means more people are needed to populate the Russian far east which has a lot of land but few people.

Russia is offering a hero’s medal and $16,000 to women who have 10 kids

Facing a declining and ageing population, Russia has revived a Soviet-era honor and introduced a cash reward for women who give birth to and raise 10 kids.
