Birmingham Molvi Asrar Rashid claims Imran Khan would have remained in power if he had supported Palestine

Why do these clowns think they have a say on the foreign policy of Pakistan with regards to Palestine when they live in a country responsible for the creation of Israel itself. Not to mention his support for TLP and the French ambassador wasn't even in Pakistan. Hypocrisy is living in a secular state yourself and supporting a right wing islamofascist party in Pakistan.

Undoubtedly, God gives power and God takes it away but the Saudi family is still in power despite supporting Israel, the Jordanian king and the Emirati rulers don't seem to suffer the fate of Imran Khan. These molvis give the dumbest political analysis with their neanderthal approach to international politics.

I personally think we should acknowledge the existence of Israel and establish diplomatic ties. Don't let the Ummah chummah narrative fool you. Every nation takes care of it's own self interests. Turkey has good relations with Israel since 1940s, almost every single Arab state has recognized Israel. It doesn't make any sense for us to not have any ties with a key state in Middle East. We did miss the boat in 1990s but It's never too late.
 
He's Pakistani, that's why he has an opinion - albeit a stupid one.
 
I listen to this guy. He does some good lectures but he should stay away from politics, Pakistanis are experts on all topics haha
 

