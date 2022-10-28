Birds Warfare

Birds caught in engine caused Su-34 aircraft crash in Yeysk — security agencies
24 OCT, 03:22
Two sea gulls were caught in Su-34 engines at the moment of takeoff
MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Two birds caught in Su-34 airplane engines were the cause of the airplane crash in Yeysk, security agencies told TASS.
A innocent pair of seagulls can do this mayhem:
So I think it's not a triviality.
How birds can be artificially handled to disrupt air traffic? I think there are several options:
-Using directional sounds to move them
-Using drones with food
-Giving them food with hallucinogen drugs that it will increase aggressivity.
