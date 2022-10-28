What's new

Birds Warfare

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,001
-1
1,235
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Birds caught in engine caused Su-34 aircraft crash in Yeysk — security agencies

24 OCT, 03:22

Two sea gulls were caught in Su-34 engines at the moment of takeoff
MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Two birds caught in Su-34 airplane engines were the cause of the airplane crash in Yeysk, security agencies told TASS.


A innocent pair of seagulls can do this mayhem:


So I think it's not a triviality.

How birds can be artificially handled to disrupt air traffic? I think there are several options:
-Using directional sounds to move them
-Using drones with food
-Giving them food with hallucinogen drugs that it will increase aggressivity.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Xinhua: Death toll rises to 13 in Russian Su-34 fighter jet crash
Replies
0
Views
69
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
‘Heartbreaking’ Record of Accidents: US Air Force Launches F-35 Crash Recovery Training For The Very First Time
Replies
1
Views
91
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Piotr
MC-21 airplane to be certified in December 2021 — Russian transport ministry
Replies
12
Views
2K
Piotr
Piotr
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia’s 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter ‘Su-75 Checkmate’ To Start Flight Testing By 2024; Looks To Compete With Gripen, F-35A
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
B
Electric planes are coming for short-hop regional flights
Replies
1
Views
462
Destranator
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom