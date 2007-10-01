What's new

Bird Strikes - and the Pakistan Air Force (and others)

M

mike bennett

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2007
57
0
29
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Dear Forum members.
I maintain a web site devoted to chronicling all known aviation mishaps involving ejections and bail-outs.

I know from very kind emails that some of you visit the site - and I hope it is informative and of interest to you.

At present I am looking at the global problems faced by all air forces - that of bird strikes.

Below I have listed what I believe to be the known bird strike losses suffered by the Pakistan Air Force. I am certain that there are many more details to be found.

I do not claim the list to be complete.


23rd March 1987
Pakistan Air Force
Mirage
Rawalpindi crashed due to a bird strike at the National Day military parade in Rawalpindi
Pilot Mohammad Saeed Iqbal was killed


12th or 14th February 1997
(PAF)
FT-6
crashed after a bird strike
pilot Latif ejected safely
pilot Zaidi ejected safely


3rd October 1997
(PAF)
Chengdu F-7P
crashed near Bhakkar, Lahore due to a bird strike


Wednesday 20th December 2006
(PAF)
Mirage 5
Masroor AFB Karachi
Bird strike. The aircraft engine sustained irrecoverable damage
and the aircraft could not sustain level flight. Crashed on the western outskirts of the port city of Karachi, Manghopir area, 15 kilometres from Karachi, during a routine training flight, no one was injured on the ground
pilot Sqn Ldr Azmat ejected safely
Martin-Baker PRM4-1


Thursday 15th February 2007
Pakistan Air Force
Chengu F-7P
Masroor airbase
Bird-Strike.
Crashed within the perimeter of Masroor base in the southern port city of Karachi
pilot Flt Lt Haseeb ejected safely
Martin-Baker PK10LZ


I would be very grateful if via this forum you could help complete this list and if possible provide photos of the pilotgs for the ejection-history web site (fully acknowledged to the contributors and also the Pakistan Defence Forum)


I know that also the web site members have contacts with China and Iran - my lists for both these countries are growing - and again I do not claim they are complete. Research and sharing information has made the lists available to everyone - and any further help is appreciated.

Best wishes

With respect

Mike Bennett
Project Get Out and Walk
ejection-history.org.uk
 
M

mike bennett

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2007
57
0
29
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Dear FatmanII

Thanks for the "heads-up" on the Wild Boar Strike

I have the following details

18th December 1986
(PAF)
F-16B Block 15U
85609
81-1504
38 TW Sargodha AB
hit a wild boar on take off
Both crew ejected using ACES II ejection seats

Does anyone have anymore ??

Does anyone have the crew names ??????

I was tempted to give a humourous reply such as
"What altitude was the boar flying at??
or
"So pigs can fly!" :rofl: "

But in all seriousness I WILL now have to start an ANIMAL STRIKE section
I expect I am going to have all sorts of "comic responses"

Keep well everyone

Regards

Mike
 
x_man

x_man

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 29, 2007
1,012
1
2,298
Well birds and wild boars aside, in 1994 an FT-6 (16 Sqn Peshawar) was written off after it hit a train engine!!!! It happened during taxi out for R/W35 , both pilots egressed safely(unhurt).

1993( during HiMark), F-16B had a bird hit after t/o...both pilots ejected safely.

As far as the bird hits are concerned....1994 F-16A (701) flown by Flt Lt Waqar, had a bird hit just after take off Sargodha, pilot ejected. THIS WAS ALSO THE LAST CLASS A MISHAP OF F-16 FLEET.

Beside these, numerous A-5 , Mirages and F-7P have crashed in last 20 years due to bird hits.
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

PDF VETERAN
Dec 26, 2005
20,837
166
57,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Fatman,

You don't know about the wild boar strike-----maybe you are very young----. That strike was due to the highest incompetence ofPAF commander of the base. Sargodha area is known for wild boars---it was a known fact that these creatures came running across the runway at their discretion. But our great commander of the base was trying to save 1 million ruppees not to plant the fence but sacrificed a 10 million dollar plane.
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
8,553
66
12,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MastanKhan said:
Fatman,

You don't know about the wild boar strike-----maybe you are very young----. That strike was due to the highest incompetence ofPAF commander of the base. Sargodha area is known for wild boars---it was a known fact that these creatures came running across the runway at their discretion. But our great commander of the base was trying to save 1 million ruppees not to plant the fence but sacrificed a 10 million dollar plane.
Click to expand...

Career-ending move usually...
 
Muradk

Muradk

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2006
2,403
2
3,674
MastanKhan said:
Fatman,

You don't know about the wild boar strike-----maybe you are very young----. That strike was due to the highest incompetence ofPAF commander of the base. Sargodha area is known for wild boars---it was a known fact that these creatures came running across the runway at their discretion. But our great commander of the base was trying to save 1 million ruppees not to plant the fence but sacrificed a 10 million dollar plane.
Click to expand...

I know the pilots and I know that there were a lot of problems and some Negligence on our part as well, PAF lost 4 F-16s because of human error which could have been avoided or in other words, To much pride to see/hear/listen.
 
N

niaz

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jun 18, 2006
5,147
211
11,205
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bird Strikes and wild animals on the runway is a universal problem. I saw a TV program where in South Africa they have introduced a pair of Cheetahs to control wild boar and the springbok. Falcons are kept at most Air bases to control the birds.

I know there is a glass in existence which will not shatter at the bird impact, of course any bird sucked into the air intake could still be fatal.
 
M

mike bennett

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2007
57
0
29
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
x_man said:
Well birds and wild boars aside, in 1994 an FT-6 (16 Sqn Peshawar) was written off after it hit a train engine!!!! It happened during taxi out for R/W35 , both pilots egressed safely(unhurt).

1993( during HiMark), F-16B had a bird hit after t/o...both pilots ejected safely.

As far as the bird hits are concerned....1994 F-16A (701) flown by Flt Lt Waqar, had a bird hit just after take off Sargodha, pilot ejected. THIS WAS ALSO THE LAST CLASS A MISHAP OF F-16 FLEET.

Beside these, numerous A-5 , Mirages and F-7P have crashed in last 20 years due to bird hits.
Click to expand...

Dear x-man
Thanks for the information.
I'll try to cross reference the losses you mention with those on my listings. (they may or may not be there)
Any further details appreciated

I'll then post them on the forum so anyone else keeping records can have a copy.

Regards

Mike
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
31,942
93
38,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mastan_khan - thx for your comments but my age is 52yrs and i am a retd army captain who resigned his commission on moral grounds in 1977
 
Muradk

Muradk

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2006
2,403
2
3,674
niaz said:
Bird Strikes and wild animals on the runway is a universal problem. I saw a TV program where in South Africa they have introduced a pair of Cheetahs to control wild boar and the springbok. Falcons are kept at most Air bases to control the birds.

I know there is a glass in existence which will not shatter at the bird impact, of course any bird sucked into the air intake could still be fatal.
Click to expand...

Naiz yar one day they might but not right now.
Just look at this I pasted one of my own threads.


The product of average force and the time it is exerted is called the impulse of force. From Newton's second law
the impulse of force can be extracted and found to be equal to the change in momentum of an object provided the mass is constant:

Calculation

The main utility of the concept is in the study of the average impact force during collisions. For collisions, the mass and change in velocity are often readily measured, but the force during the collision is not. If the time of collision can be measured, then the average force of impact can be calculated

Estimate the average impact force between an plane traveling at 600 mi/hr and a 1 pound duck whose length is 1 foot. This is an example of the use of impulse of force.

IMpluse = F average ^T= m^v
F average= m* ^v/^T
after calculation it is 12.1 tons of impact.
 
Muradk

Muradk

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2006
2,403
2
3,674
fatman17 said:
mastan_khan - thx for your comments but my age is 52yrs and i am a retd army captain who resigned his commission on moral grounds in 1977
Click to expand...

My sincere apologies The words I used were not appropriate considering your back ground I am Sorry. And have changed the thread.

Regards
Muradk.

I was about to write
regards
Wilco:lol:
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

PDF VETERAN
Dec 26, 2005
20,837
166
57,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Fatman,

My apologies for the insensitive comment. Now looking at you and Muradk and others, it makes me feel good that not only young people are very involved here but people who are young at heart are giving it a go as well. Sometimes we rub on each others sensitivites, but in the end, it gets the better out of us.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Air Force F-35A jet crashes in Florida, pilot ejects safely, probe on
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Skull and Bones
Ejection seats in military aircraft: India seeks to develop indigenous capability
Replies
1
Views
575
Baba_Yaga
Baba_Yaga
beijingwalker
‘Heartbreaking’ Record of Accidents: US Air Force Launches F-35 Crash Recovery Training For The Very First Time
Replies
2
Views
1K
Gripen9
Gripen9
Signalian
Wing Commander Hamid Anwar: Flying Aerobatic Teams of Five Different Air Forces
Replies
0
Views
933
Signalian
Signalian
Orca
“It’s A Suicide Mission, SAAR!”: Indian Air Force Squadron Disbanded Due to Refusal By Pilots To Get Airborne
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
7K
TopGun786
TopGun786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom