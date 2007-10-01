Bird Strikes - and the Pakistan Air Force (and others)

Dear Forum members.

I maintain a web site devoted to chronicling all known aviation mishaps involving ejections and bail-outs.



I know from very kind emails that some of you visit the site - and I hope it is informative and of interest to you.



At present I am looking at the global problems faced by all air forces - that of bird strikes.



Below I have listed what I believe to be the known bird strike losses suffered by the Pakistan Air Force. I am certain that there are many more details to be found.



I do not claim the list to be complete.





23rd March 1987

Pakistan Air Force

Mirage

Rawalpindi crashed due to a bird strike at the National Day military parade in Rawalpindi

Pilot Mohammad Saeed Iqbal was killed





12th or 14th February 1997

(PAF)

FT-6

crashed after a bird strike

pilot Latif ejected safely

pilot Zaidi ejected safely





3rd October 1997

(PAF)

Chengdu F-7P

crashed near Bhakkar, Lahore due to a bird strike





Wednesday 20th December 2006

(PAF)

Mirage 5

Masroor AFB Karachi

Bird strike. The aircraft engine sustained irrecoverable damage

and the aircraft could not sustain level flight. Crashed on the western outskirts of the port city of Karachi, Manghopir area, 15 kilometres from Karachi, during a routine training flight, no one was injured on the ground

pilot Sqn Ldr Azmat ejected safely

Martin-Baker PRM4-1





Thursday 15th February 2007

Pakistan Air Force

Chengu F-7P

Masroor airbase

Bird-Strike.

Crashed within the perimeter of Masroor base in the southern port city of Karachi

pilot Flt Lt Haseeb ejected safely

Martin-Baker PK10LZ





I would be very grateful if via this forum you could help complete this list and if possible provide photos of the pilotgs for the ejection-history web site (fully acknowledged to the contributors and also the Pakistan Defence Forum)





I know that also the web site members have contacts with China and Iran - my lists for both these countries are growing - and again I do not claim they are complete. Research and sharing information has made the lists available to everyone - and any further help is appreciated.



Best wishes



With respect



Mike Bennett

Project Get Out and Walk

ejection-history.org.uk