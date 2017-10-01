Bird lover thread

Crows Are Self-Aware and 'Know What They Know,' Just Like Humans
Almost no other species has that kind of higher intelligence.
www.popularmechanics.com
Crows Are Self-Aware and 'Know What They Know,' Just Like HumansAlmost no other species has that kind of higher intelligence.www.popularmechanics.com
Good idea for a thread. Somehow I can't believe that there isn't a dedicated bird lover's thread already here on PDF. But I consider myself one for sure! I've loved the world of birds and especially birds of prey or raptors for well over 30 years.
That hawk in Tom Hall's twitter post that flew between those two lovebirds (pun intended! ) is a Harris hawk. Mostly found in the southern United States in desert-like climate but also the only raptor that has been known to exhibit some examples of social behaviors with other hawks of its kind. All raptors are mostly inherently solitary birds, except during mating season, but don't have social gatherings in the known sense. They congregate in large amounts like Bald Eagles and Broad winged hawks, but they don't interact socially at all. The Harris hawk, however, has show signs of that socializing behavior that ornithologists have recently discovered and documented which also is a huge reason why this hawk is one of the most favorite hawks for falconry. They have all the hunting skills required for the sport as any hawk would have, but they also have that social capability which endears them more to their human owners.
Thank you! That is a magnificent bird and I believe the 2nd largest eagle in the world after the Harpy eagle. But more importantly, the Philippine Eagle is super endangered. I didn't look it up before posting this so I'm not 100% sure, but it might even be on the "threatened" list (which is much worst than endangered) since there are very few of them left. If I'm not mistaken, I think the entire population that is currently living under human watch and guard is in aviaries or protected & enclosed forests. That is how low and critical their numbers are from poachers and hunters and just idiots killing them for sport. A true crying shame. But luckily there are people out there who care enough and are working to save the species.Since you like raptors, here is something that might please you.
The Philipine Eagle, the largest of all eagles
Not Harpy.Thank you! That is a magnificent bird and I believe the 2nd largest eagle in the world after the Harpy eagle. But more importantly, the Philippine Eagle is super endangered. I didn't look it up before posting this so I'm not 100% sure, but it might even be on the "threatened" list (which is much worst than endangered) since there are very few of them left. If I'm not mistaken, I think the entire population that is currently living under human watch and guard is in aviaries or protected & enclosed forests. That is how low and critical their numbers are from poachers and hunters and just idiots killing them for sport. A true crying shame. But luckily there are people out there who care enough and are working to save the species.
Above was from page 1 of a 4 page conversation on this topic. https://www.thedaobums.com/.../37920-is-personality.../From
Is personality unique to humans?
Partially extracted from https://www.thedaobums.com/.../37920-is-personality.../
Posted March 23, 2015
Is personality unique to humans?
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-30395493
I have seen how different Riamfada was from Tinkerbell.
And the differences between the cats in my life.
Now this article from BBC. And below taken from that article which might give you folks food for thoughts.
Individual animals display different personalities across a range of species, including mammals,fish, birds, insects and molluscs
These personality traits control whether individual animals are leaders or followers, bold or shy, aggressive or passive, for example. As with people, some animal's personalities change as they age
What fascinate me was that those researchers found that even so-called low life forms like insects and molluscs have different personalities.
What more with parrots more intelligent than the great apes and dolphins.
Kind of ludicrous that folks can think they know so much of parrots in general because they go through a behaviourlogyaeiou course/courses and therefore not only they know all but can tell all what their birds are like and should be like without seeing or knowing their birds. That no need to listen to your birds, just listen to them as they know all that is to be known.
Reminded me of Victorian scientists who just gotten toe hold in analytical science and proud that their laboratories can refine substances and test substances to 99.99% purity.
Should a computer silicon chip be given to them, they will test it and declare they know all that is to know about it and that the purity is 99.99% and strut around petting themselves on their back.
They would not realise the purity of silicon in chip is 99.999999% and that it is the 0.000000001% impurity of less than made the silicon chip more than just silicon and gave it soul and brains.
Above was written by me into birdie forums. And as said before, I injected enough Tao into those forums without folks there even realising I was hitting them over the head
with Tao. So in view of love of plagiarisers of works of other people, I felt I might as well plagiarise my writings into here too to show I can plagiarise as well as their favourite plagiarisers.
Your Taoistic Idiot
道可道非常道
Posted March 27, 2015
My starting post here was lifted from a series of postings in birdie and beastie forums and therefore might not be comprehensible to darkstar. Not that those who read me over the last decade and more in those context comprehend me either. And to set the record straight, I am not inneundoing I comprehend what I wrote either so darkstar is in good company.
For those who do not know of my birdie and beastie, they should not google but a quick click or 2 on my webpage http://www.shanlung.com/ and the photos that will come out will tell them more as photo (and I assure you none of them photoshopped) speak more than a thousand words and what about many photos as against a mere photo.
What I took to be normal relationship between me and my birdies and beasties were exclaimed as weird and not normal in forums with folks there asking how I trained them as if I am a trainer with secret knowledge getting my birdies and beasties to respond with military precision.
I found it impossible to tell them that I was the mere trainee and it was my birdie/beastie that were the real trainers.
All that I did was to talk to them, and most important of all, to listen to them in the first place. As if you do not bother to listen to them, why should they bother to listen to you?
Maybe this explain better
Tinkerbell Legacy - - Rant 03 (a flighted parrot mentality) & Understanding the mind of your grey
http://shanlung.livejournal.com/2187.html
I was normally shouted down by people who were experts or attended courses conducted by experts which make me even more convinced I am truly the Idiot.
That experts seemed so fixated on their expertise that they know all to be known. And like that tree that fell in the forest did not fall if no one heard the tree fall, knowledge will not be knowledge until an expert wrote on that and thereafter, can fit square pegs into round holes or holes of any size and shape.
I nearly burst with laughter when no less expert than Irene Pepperberg came along to declare to the world that Alex understood the concept of Zero with the world singing hosannas to Irene (just a note I do have immense respect for Irene and Alex. The work she did was one of the catalyst of my entwining my life with Tinkerbell)
My birdie Yingshiong demonstrated he knew zero and I described that in
Yingshiong on my shoulder and concept of zero
https://shanlung.livejournal.com/40255.html
(extract from above)
Yingshiong on my shoulder and concept of zero
December 21st, 2005
.
I got up earlier today. So I got to listen to YS singing loudly to intimidate the local birds and koels while having my coffee and breakfast while watching the news on TV. Those news were BBC or CNN by the way. I never bothered to tune into the local news channel at all during the time since I came into Singapore again.
Then the getting ready so that YS could get into the apartment. That included shutting Ivan in one of the spare rooms.
Patitamofi, thank you for your nice comment. At least I do not feel like I am writing in the wilderness and this lonely road get that less lonely. The experience with Tinkerbell and her bullying of HT was amusing in the beginning. But later when I realised Tinkerbell lost all fear of cats, thinking cats were like Halftail the Bimbo, that got me so paranoid of cats that could get near enough like HT. I had nightmares every time I lost sight of Tinkerbell.
If YS managed to completely graduate to outside flight, I would not wish YS to view other cats are non threatening should I managed to train Ivan not to touch YS. That fear of cat YS demonstrated to me a few days ago was so reassuring that I wanted to maintain that as protective mechanism for YS.
And if I am wrong about being able to control Ivan, well, I have seen Ivan leaping up to take down sparrow/pigeon on the wing when we were living in Hongkong. So Ivan would remain locked up when the glass sliding door is opened and YS is in the apartment.
But just before I opened the sliding door to join YS, Ivan was screaming his head off. So I had to go and checked Ivan again. I guessed Ivan knew enough from the last few days that if he was locked, he would remain locked for a couple of hours. Which in that case and as he did not like that room, he called to be moved to another spare room that he found more to his liking. That other spare room was a clean laundry sorting room that he had great pleasure in sleeping in so he could spitefully shed his hairs on the clean laundry.
It was only at 915am that I opened that door and got in to weigh the MM at 38.5 or drop of 0.2 gm. YS was at 33.0 gm. Immediately after he got that milli from me for his reward of being weighed, YS flew off into the apartment. He did his couple of circuits of the room. He perched back on the fan. Then he explored the area around the table fan. I called his name to be ignored utterly by him. Then he flew up to the ceiling light and practised to be a statue of a shama, just remaining very still and not moving. Not much point of even calling his name when he was in that kind of mood. I had better things to do such as to get more coffee and watch the news on TV.
In time, he landed on the table fan. He looked at me expectantly. I had the treats and clicker ready by me on the sofa. He did his pure recalls and step ups so perfectly from that fan.
After another outstanding performance as a shama statue on the ceiling lights, (see photo ) he dropped off the fan and flew past me at eye level to get back to the flight room landing on his door perch. He fixed his eyes on me and went chair chair chair going into his display mode of twitching his tail and flashing his wings at me. I had to go back in the flight room. I ran out of millis and needed to harvest more from the holding box into his feeding box, YS knew all those signs. When I was done, just the holding out of my left hand and a call of his name was enough. He would not even wait for the 'come here' .
But there was one action I needed so much from YS that I would be working on. His voilational flight to me, a flight to me made by him without any calls or signals from me. A flight to me, that he land on me, made on his own whims in addition to the recalls that we have been doing.
Then when we were doing the step up exercises , he was doing step up to my thighs, and on to my stomach and body in my way of accustoming him to get use to being physically on me. But when I moved my hand to the shoulder, he would fly off to the door perch.
Then it hit me how I could get him to be on the shoulder. That small round milli box would have about 12-15 millis inside.
I got him to step up on my left wrist. I hold the milli box to him so he could get a milli. I then moved the milli box a couple of inches up my forearm. He hopped up and got a milli. Then I inched the milli box on to the elbow, and then to my biceps. Every time he had a milli, I shifted the box higher. He then was on my shoulder. The box was then placed under my chin so he needed to snuggle up to my neck to get the milli.
I hold the milli box and he ate and ate.
Recently Alex the CAG got into news with what was claimed that he understood the concept of zero.
http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=alex%20parrot%20zero...
Wow! I do like Alex, but the way those researchers went ape that Alex knew zero was so funny to me like they never realised that probably even amoeba might know the concept of zero.
In any case, YS demonstrated very clearly he also understood the concept of zero when he was digging in the milli box when perched on my shoulder. When he ate all the millis, he knew there were zero millis left. Instead of pecking forlornly into an empty box, he flew off my shoulder to the door perch.
He would wait for me to move that milli box from its state of zero to its dozen of millis before he responded to my recall, and that hopping up routine to my shoulder. He then demonstrated he understood zero when he flew off after he emptied that box. He showed that 4 times this morning.
So folks, Alex is not the only bird that knew zero. YS knew too. If you check your birds, I am sure they all knew zero. Do they peck and peck in an empty bowl not realising the bowl is empty?
I am sure even amoeba knows too. If it ran out of food in its vicinity, the amoeba will ooze on to another spot when it can find food.
Long long time ago, I used to have marine aquarium tanks. Never mind the fishes in there who shown to me they have got different personalities.
One of my favourite creature i was a green carpet anemone.
Those wanting to know what they are need only to click below
https://www.google.com.sa/search?q=carpet%20anemone&sa=X...
I feed that about once a week. Yet it seemed to know when I was in the room and even if I did not feed it, would swell up in size and undulate in a beautiful display. Anyone else who entered that room would not get that response unless they went in with me.
At least the ant got a brain.
The anemone did not have a brain.
And yet it was more intelligent and more sentient than some humans I do know.
Idiot who might not have brain either
888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888
I feel very bad at bringing this up.
But first of all, I have the deepest respect for Dr Irene Pepperberg and her works with Alex. Aftre all, it was from reading her works and Alex that decided for me I got to get a CAG, and that was a key reason for Tinkerbell to be in my life.
That said, I felt what she wrote of Alex undertstanding the concept of Zero was hilarious.
I wrote of https://shanlung.livejournal.com/41187.html
“Apartment quieter with Ivan gone and YS chastising me that I should learn the concept of zero “
in December 24th, 2005 shortly after I read of Alex understanding the concept of Zero and a dig at that concept of Zero.
I think even amoebas will also understand the concept of Zero as if all the food in their area gone and zero food left, eventhey will know and ooze away to where food can be found.
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
The apartment was so much quieter now that I am back after Christmas eve dinner with Joy's uncle. While I am a Taoist, I am happy to celebrate any religious events with anyone, from Parsi (through CM who is a Parsi) to Hinduism to Muslim to Buddhism to Christianity (which I started off as a captive audience in a missionary school).
The apartment was quieter now because Ivan my cat was no longer at my feet when I bang away at the PC. Ivan was taken earlier this evening to be looked after by my mom-in-law. If you recalled, last week I was experimenting on how long a load of MM could last Yingshiong. Come Monday morning, Joy and I will be going to Kuantan on the East coast of Malaysia with CM to do windsurfing in this North East monsoon season with strong winds and big waves, or laze away on the beach. I suspect I do a bit of token windsurfing but spend most of the time on the beach.
This morning at 930 am, the MM was at 38.5 or 0.2 less than evening before. The moment I opened the sliding door and took out the bowl, Yingshiong flew into the apartment and perched on the fan where he watched me.
When I took the bowl away from the scale, YS flew back into the flight room and landed on the scale to tip it at 32.5 gm. After a couple of millis from me, he flew back to the fan to wait for me. If it seemed to you that it was qetting easier and easier, why yes! You are right. After the agony of the first month when everything seemed so difficult, it got easier now and I am not complaining.
I got to make it tougher to avoid being stuck on a plateau.
I got back into the living room and had my coffee on the sofa just to make YS stew a bit with waiting. We then started with an easy pure recall from the sofa followed by stepping up to the shoulder. Then I stood up to do a recall. I moved off further from the fan to do another recall. Since YS came to me so readily, I went back even further. At the recall, he flew towards me, and found another invisible barrier that he hovered at before returning to the fan. I took out a suri to encourage him and he broke that barrier after hesitating for a while. His penetration into the apartment was getting deeper and deeper. He came next time even though it was just a milli.
He was doing so well that I ran out of millis. With a dozen or so, and with him being offered one or two, but he chose to take two or three, just a few recalls would finish the millis.
I then thought perhaps I should get more suris as well. I was curious to the state of smb1 . I checked again on the Internet on suris, and that they liked vege matter. I earlier interpreted vege include bran and oatmeal that I added in abundance. After the shock of seeing how little suris there were and despite later seeing more suris, I was still concerned. I was concerned enough to decide that suris perhaps liked leafy vege stuff more than bran and oatmel. I bought leafy vege and washed them and fed that into the smb .
Perhaps it was the change in diet, but I was delighted to see more suris from smb 1 in the first scoop of peatmoss. Selecting only medium sized suris and reloading the milli box, I went back to continue with YS. With YS in the apartment, it was also a lot less stressful for me to work with the smb without a bird trying to sneak around to grab big gravid suris that I placed back into the smb.
I continued to draw YS yet deeper into the apartment.
The twenty odd millis went fast with the occasional suri used to draw him past any invisible barrier.
I saw that I had only about 6-7 millis left. I then got him to my shoulder and hold the milli box in front of him. Out of my perverse curiosity as to whether he understood the concept of zero, I hold that milli box and watched as he reduced the number of millis down until the box was empty. I then waited expecting YS to fly off from me.
He looked at the box and then he nibbled my finger and pecked into the box. He then nibbled the other finger and pecked harder into the box. I was wondering why for a while before it hit me that perhaps he was educating and chastising me that I did not understood what zero was. He looked at me again, bit my finger and screamed chair chair chair at me, bit the finger again and flew back to the fan. Cheeky feisty bugger.
When he decided to fly back into the flight room for a drink of water, I closed that sliding door on him. Ivan was going to leave us today and I felt Ivan deserved time out as well and he was liberated.
At 2pm, the MM was at 38.7 and YS at 33.5 gm. By feeding him very sparingly the fat succulent crickets, YS got slimmer.
I decided to make a new batch of MM for YS.
Ivan was chucked back to shed his hair and YS was liberated. YS enjoyed all those recall trainings. But from time to time, I took out a milli to hold by hand just for the pleasure of getting YS to fly to me, hover at my fingertips to take that milli before flying back.
At 6 pm, the MM was down to 38.4 gm. YS was at 33.7 gm, all because I feed him only occasionally with crickets. My inner control soften and YS was given two big succulent crickets.
I then had to catch Ivan and chucked him into his cage carrier to be taken to my mom in law with Ivan screaming away until we reached her house.
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
MM - mixed mash , from YSM 60%, Claus (food for insectivore birds)
20% and Sinlin 20% (local commercial food for shama)
YSM - Read "making of Yingshiong mash"
http://www.livejournal.com/users/shanlung/27948.html
suri - Read "Conditioning clicker day 3 - and some tips on suris"
http://www.livejournal.com/users/shanlung/30810.html
milli - read "Found the perfect treat and Yingshiong first "step up""
http://www.livejournal.com/users/shanlung/34432.html
Yingshiong songs are in
more YS songs and his mimic of cat meowing
i love birds but free and in wild as they should be