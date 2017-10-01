Bird lover thread

Riamfada at home//Dommie at the beach again Ramadhan 2010 //Villa walkabout 3

The gap between the man and woman was actually quite wide.Bird can fly through very narrow gaps. So if you think your doorway largely closed with only a small gap, do be very careful as your bird can fly through.See how narrow the gaps I arranged with Riamfada, and how she angled her wings and still got through.You will need to go into my livejournal to see the photos and the gaps I made and how Riamfada still flew through.short partial extract from aboveIn the last blog, you seen the blue bath curtains outside flapping in the wind. I decided to hang those curtains across a doorway in the house instead of outside. The curtains do not flap in the house as obviously there was no wind with all the doors closed and the aircond on in the heat of the summerI could adjust the curtains to have a small gap for Riamfada to fly through. I wrote earlier that Riamfada could fly through a tiny gap in the door to sneak into the kitchen. I could not and would not want to risk any injury to Riamfada , but the light curtains would be perfect to show that she could fly through a tiny gap.And so can your parrot. So if you keep the door barely closed, that might not be as safe as you think.That gap barely 2 ciggie boxes wide.I then flew Riam to the perch in the living room. She easily flew through that gap.The photos had to be taken in this way. If shot from the other way, the light from the sliding glass door would nuke the photos.If you go to the folder and see those sequential shots, she flew through the gap. The curtains only flapped about from the draft of her winging past.beforeafterat point of curtain, this series of shots caught her adjusting her wings to fly throughsee her adjusting her wingsand immediately after888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888Dommie at the beach again Ramadhan 2010more photos in flickr folder 'Dommie at the beach 3 Ramadan 2010 'As mentioned before, we made use of the relative emptiness of the beach during Ramadan to take Riamfada and Dommie to the beach. I do believe this will be the last Ramadan that Dom will be at the beach. It is not likely Omer will be taking DomDom to the beach in future Ramadan. Or to other places. But it is enough that Omer be providing love and care to Dommie.You see how wide the wingspan can be, and you contrast that with her flying through that gap in the curtains above.trying to get at that craband Dommie in the sea before he decided the water is too wetcrabs in the sand is more fun than to remain by my side.more photos in flickr folder 'Dommie at the beach 3 Ramadan 2010 '