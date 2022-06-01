BIRD Aerosystems to launch a brand new enterprise line of Land techniques and unveil two novel merchandise – one for UAVs – sUAS Information – The Ent

BIRD Aerosystems to launch a brand new enterprise line of Land techniques and unveil two novel merchandise – one for UAVs – sUAS Information – The Enterprise of Drones
May 31, 2022
Already below contracts, the brand new techniques leverage BIRD’s confirmed radar and optical applied sciences into the Land area.
Eurosatory, Paris – Corridor 6 Sales space D681
BIRD Aerosystems, a world supplier of revolutionary defence expertise and options that shield the air, sea, and land fleets of governments and associated businesses, launches its new enterprise line of Land techniques and unveils two new merchandise for the primary time on the Eurosatory exhibition: Hybrid-Eye, a sophisticated hybrid detection system that enhances the safety of armoured automobiles, and µMPR, a miniature airborne radar for floor and maritime border surveillance.
Leveraging BIRD Aerosystems’ radar options, optical applied sciences, and superior algorithms carried out in its worldwide combat-proven airborne options, the brand new all-in-one miniaturized options are perfect for medium to small platforms, providing a brand new degree of detection and safety that wasn’t a part of the capabilities of such techniques earlier than.
Hybrid Eye is a sophisticated all-in-one detection system that helps the safety of armored automobiles from wide-ranging potential threats. Tailor-made for Lively Safety Methods (APS) and Car Safety Methods (VPS), the system gives speedy detection, affirmation and monitoring of a variety of threats, together with anti-tank missiles, RPG’s, drones and artillery shells, whereas sustaining a single LRU design and smallest SWAP accessible out there.
Integrating a Phased Array Radar, a number of IR warning detectors and a Laser warning detector, the Hybrid-EYE makes use of BIRD’s superior in-house fusion algorithms to realize superior multi-band detection and monitoring of a number of threats no matter how cluttered or saturated the setting is. Compact and light-weight, the Hybrid-Eye sensor permits straightforward set up & upkeep on floor automobiles of all sizes, and is totally suitable with any Arduous-Kill or Comfortable-Kill techniques whereas offering the operator complete situational consciousness capabilities across the car.
µMPR (Micro Maritime Patrol Radar) is a miniature airborne radar with superior proprietary expertise for maritime border safety. Very best for set up on small aerial unmanned platforms, small helicopters and fixed-wing plane, the µMPR leverages BIRD’s radar applied sciences together with millimetre-wave (mmW) expertise to chop by means of sea litter, enhance detection functionality, and considerably enhance mission effectiveness and cost-efficiency.
Ronen Issue, Co-CEO and Founder at BIRD Aerosystems: “We’re proud to broaden our choices additional, and current BIRD’s new enterprise line of land techniques for the primary time on the Eurosatory exhibition. Small and light-weight, The Hybrid Eye and the µMPR make use of BIRD’s most superior applied sciences which have proved their effectiveness over years of operational exercise worldwide. Because the current battle in Ukraine confirmed us, the significance of those techniques for the safety of troopers’ lives is undoubted.
With each options already below contracts, I imagine that this technological leap solely marks the start of our exercise on this enviornment”.
About BIRD Aerosystems
BIRD Aerosystems, a world supplier of revolutionary protection expertise and options, protects the air, sea and land fleets, of governments and associated businesses. BIRD secures these property through its industry-leading missile safety, and border process pressure, options. It gives turn-key applications, together with design and certification companies, in addition to set up in its wholly-owned Upkeep and Restore Group (MRO). The corporate integrates world-class engineering, with its personal patented expertise, to ship
end-to-end options to clients just like the US authorities, UN Air Operations, NATO forces and main protection organizations.
