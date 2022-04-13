What's new

BIRD Aerosystems to develop ATGM defense system for Israeli Army

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,094
-9
1,341
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

BIRD Aerosystems to develop ATGM defense system for Israeli Army​

By
Defense Brief Editorial
-
April 13, 2022
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...develop-atgm-defense-system-for-israeli-army/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...se-system-for-israeli-army/&via=Defense+Brief
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...+develop+ATGM+defense+system+for+Israeli+Army
Photo: BIRD Aerosystems
The Israel defense ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (MAFAT) has awarded BIRD Aerosystems a contract to demonstrate a prototype of a new defense system that will protect ground troops and high-value assets against various kinds of threats and missiles, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM).
The new defense system prototype will include a small radar, based on the confirmation and tracking radar implemented in BIRD’s SPREOS.
The radar will conduct detection and verification of the threat, and then deploy and guide the system countermeasures to intercept the threat.

The company says the project is currently under advanced stages of development, with a demonstration of the complete defense system expected to take place during 2022.
“As an expert in the field of doppler radar technology, BIRD is constantly investing in the research and development of new solutions and technologies to provide our customers smart and effective protection against missile threats,” Ronen Factor, co-chief executive officer and founder at BIRD Aerosystems.
defbrief.com

BIRD Aerosystems to develop ATGM defense system for Israeli Army

The Israel defense ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (MAFAT) has awarded BIRD Aerosystems a contract to demonstrate a prototype of a new defense system that will protect ground troops and high-value assets against various kinds of threats and missiles, including anti-tank guided mis
defbrief.com defbrief.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
BIRD Aerosystems delivers Complete ASIO Maritime Surveillance Task Force Solution to an African country
Replies
0
Views
400
The SC
The SC
D
Bird Aerosystems conducted a live firing test on the SPREOS system
Replies
0
Views
263
dani191
D
D
UAE, Bahrain, Morocco seek Israeli missile defense systems
Replies
1
Views
68
Faqirze
F
D
Saudi Arabia Considering Israeli-Made Missile Defense Systems
Replies
0
Views
81
dani191
D
D
IAI agrees $500m missile defense systems deal with Morocco
Replies
1
Views
128
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom