BIRD Aerosystems to develop ATGM defense system for Israeli ArmyBy
Defense Brief Editorial
-
April 13, 2022
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...develop-atgm-defense-system-for-israeli-army/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...se-system-for-israeli-army/&via=Defense+Brief
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...+develop+ATGM+defense+system+for+Israeli+Army
Photo: BIRD Aerosystems
The Israel defense ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (MAFAT) has awarded BIRD Aerosystems a contract to demonstrate a prototype of a new defense system that will protect ground troops and high-value assets against various kinds of threats and missiles, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM).
The new defense system prototype will include a small radar, based on the confirmation and tracking radar implemented in BIRD’s SPREOS.
The radar will conduct detection and verification of the threat, and then deploy and guide the system countermeasures to intercept the threat.
The company says the project is currently under advanced stages of development, with a demonstration of the complete defense system expected to take place during 2022.
“As an expert in the field of doppler radar technology, BIRD is constantly investing in the research and development of new solutions and technologies to provide our customers smart and effective protection against missile threats,” Ronen Factor, co-chief executive officer and founder at BIRD Aerosystems.
BIRD Aerosystems to develop ATGM defense system for Israeli Army
The Israel defense ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (MAFAT) has awarded BIRD Aerosystems a contract to demonstrate a prototype of a new defense system that will protect ground troops and high-value assets against various kinds of threats and missiles, including anti-tank guided mis
defbrief.com