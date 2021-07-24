07/05/2021
BIRD Aerosystems, a global provider of innovative defense technology and solutions that protect the air, sea and land fleets of governments and related agencies, has delivered a complete ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution to an undisclosed African government.
The ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution provided includes multiple Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft that the company converted into Maritime Patrol Aircraft, together with BIRD’s advanced mission management system (MSIS) which was also installed on a number of vessels as well as at the naval HQ command.
BIRD Aerosystems’ ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution provides customers with an integrated Aerial-Naval-Land solution. It facilitates maritime and coastal surveillance, patrol and survey of borders and strategic assets, and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) monitoring capabilities. Leveraging BIRD’s MSIS for complete mission operational support, including planning, execution, debriefing, online mission updates, and complete situational awareness between all segments (airborne, naval & ground) within the task forces, ASIO delivers an extremely powerful, comprehensive and flexible maritime patrol solution, enabling efficient detection, tracking and interception of any suspicious activity at sea.
Ronen Factor, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder at BIRD Aerosystems: “BIRD’s ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution, including the Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft, will be used to defend the customer’s territorial waters, with an emphasis on detecting illegal fishing, oil theft, and smuggling. Rapidly deployed in multiple configurations, ASIO enables even small crews to deliver detailed and comprehensive surveillance information covering large geographic areas.”
https://www.geospatialworld.net/news/bird-aerosystems-delivers-complete-asio-maritime-surveillance-task-force-
solution-to-an-african-country/
A military deal between Israel and an African country
BIRD Aerosystems
BIRD Aero systems, a global provider of innovative defense technologies and solutions that protect the air, sea and land fleets of governments and related agencies, has introduced the ASIO Maritime Task Force to an undisclosed African nation.
According to the company, the integrated solution facilitates marine and coastal surveillance, patrol and border and strategic asset surveying, and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) monitoring capabilities. BIRD's MSIS promotes full operational support, including planning, execution, debriefing, online mission updates, and full situational awareness among all segments of work teams, ASIO delivers a comprehensive and flexible maritime patrol solution, enabling effective detection, tracking, and interception of any suspicious activity at sea.
https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/07/23/صفقة-عسكرية-بين-إسرائيل-ودولة-أفريقية/
BIRD Aerosystems, a global provider of innovative defense technology and solutions that protect the air, sea and land fleets of governments and related agencies, has delivered a complete ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution to an undisclosed African government.
The ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution provided includes multiple Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft that the company converted into Maritime Patrol Aircraft, together with BIRD’s advanced mission management system (MSIS) which was also installed on a number of vessels as well as at the naval HQ command.
BIRD Aerosystems’ ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution provides customers with an integrated Aerial-Naval-Land solution. It facilitates maritime and coastal surveillance, patrol and survey of borders and strategic assets, and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) monitoring capabilities. Leveraging BIRD’s MSIS for complete mission operational support, including planning, execution, debriefing, online mission updates, and complete situational awareness between all segments (airborne, naval & ground) within the task forces, ASIO delivers an extremely powerful, comprehensive and flexible maritime patrol solution, enabling efficient detection, tracking and interception of any suspicious activity at sea.
Ronen Factor, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder at BIRD Aerosystems: “BIRD’s ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution, including the Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft, will be used to defend the customer’s territorial waters, with an emphasis on detecting illegal fishing, oil theft, and smuggling. Rapidly deployed in multiple configurations, ASIO enables even small crews to deliver detailed and comprehensive surveillance information covering large geographic areas.”
https://www.geospatialworld.net/news/bird-aerosystems-delivers-complete-asio-maritime-surveillance-task-force-
solution-to-an-african-country/
A military deal between Israel and an African country
BIRD Aerosystems
BIRD Aero systems, a global provider of innovative defense technologies and solutions that protect the air, sea and land fleets of governments and related agencies, has introduced the ASIO Maritime Task Force to an undisclosed African nation.
According to the company, the integrated solution facilitates marine and coastal surveillance, patrol and border and strategic asset surveying, and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) monitoring capabilities. BIRD's MSIS promotes full operational support, including planning, execution, debriefing, online mission updates, and full situational awareness among all segments of work teams, ASIO delivers a comprehensive and flexible maritime patrol solution, enabling effective detection, tracking, and interception of any suspicious activity at sea.
https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/07/23/صفقة-عسكرية-بين-إسرائيل-ودولة-أفريقية/