Bipartisan panel has released a report suggesting that the Biden should slow the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan - 2021

Pakistan Ka Beta
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 1,582
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Some News about Afghanistan from last couple of days .
http://instagr.am/p/CK9WDKChdl4/
http://instagr.am/p/CK_SrI3pOYp/
### It seems Afghanistan Peace process will stop Soon and violence will increase with passage of time , Pakistan should step up its Diplomacy and take China , Russia , Turkey , Iran , KSA etc into confidence .
http://instagr.am/p/CK9WDKChdl4/
http://instagr.am/p/CK_SrI3pOYp/
### It seems Afghanistan Peace process will stop Soon and violence will increase with passage of time , Pakistan should step up its Diplomacy and take China , Russia , Turkey , Iran , KSA etc into confidence .
Last edited: