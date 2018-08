The Minister for Science & Technology, Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings, Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Sajad Gani Lone calling on the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi on October 10, 2016.CNR :88211 Photo ID :90571