What's new

BioNTech vaccine may yet be available after September [in Hong Kong]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,928
24
16,600
Country
United States
Location
United States
Screen Shot 2021-04-17 at 7.44.59 PM.jpg

www.thestandard.com.hk

BioNTech vaccine may yet be available after September

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Patrick Nip, on Friday appeared to backtrack on comments that the BioNTech vaccine would not be available in Hong Kong after September, RTHK reports.Nip, who is in...
www.thestandard.com.hk www.thestandard.com.hk

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Patrick Nip, on Friday appeared to backtrack on comments that the BioNTech vaccine would not be available in Hong Kong after September, RTHK reports.

Nip, who is in charge of the vaccination drive, clarified that if some people needed more time to check their suitability for a jab, they could still get the German-manufactured vaccine at other medical institutions.

He also acknowledged the low efficacy rate of the Sinovac jab, but said it was still effective in preventing deaths or serious illness from the coronavirus disease, and urged more people to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, he said the BioNTech product had a short shelf life and the government would close its vaccination centers that offer it at the end of September.

He denied this was intended to force people to get inoculated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom