BioNTech vaccine may yet be available after September [in Hong Kong]

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Patrick Nip, on Friday appeared to backtrack on comments that the BioNTech vaccine would not be available in Hong Kong after September, RTHK reports.Nip, who is in charge of the vaccination drive, clarified that if some people needed more time to check their suitability for a jab, they could still get the German-manufactured vaccine at other medical institutions., but said it was still effective in preventing deaths or serious illness from the coronavirus disease, and urged more people to get vaccinated.On Thursday, he said the BioNTech product had a short shelf life and the government would close its vaccination centers that offer it at the end of September.He denied this was intended to force people to get inoculated.