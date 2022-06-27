Biofuel instead of coal and oil - How promising are these renewable resources? ​

Can our petroleum-based market economy make the switch to renewable resources? According to scientists, politicians and industrial leaders, a "biobased economy" is a sustainable alternative. What lies behind this optimism?



The biobased economy promises to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems, including climate change, species extinction, pesticide residues and depleted soil. It foresees plants, fungi and insects replacing environmentally unfriendly coal and petroleum as raw materials, and microorganisms being used to produce chemicals.



But even these renewable resources require a production process, and that harbors new potential dangers. These include land appropriation, the destruction of already dwindling natural ecosystems, and the exploitation of nature for profit to an ever-greater extent. This documentary examines the economic cycle as a whole, from the production of biomass to processing and finished products.