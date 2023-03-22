Biman's email server hacked for five days, probe opens​

AviationBySenior CorrespondentPublished:22nd Mar, 2023 at 1:21 PMBiman Bangladesh has been unable to retrieve its email server, which was hacked five days ago through the use of ransomware, a type of malware that can take over the control of a computer or a server.The hackers have demanded a large ransom. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.The server was attacked with ransomware on Friday, said Biman officials. The hackers demanded a ransom when people tried to log in or open a file on the server.As the server was hacked, the national carrier could not conduct any domestic or international correspondence using its official email. There is a risk of information being leaked as the officials use Biman's mailing system for correspondence regarding internal purchases, scheduling and billing.When asked if any information was leaked after the hackers took over the server, the state minister said that was yet to be determined.Biman officials said the hackers set a 10-day deadline for the ransom to be paid. They threatened to leak all the information in their hands if the payment was not made.Biman is likely to face major business losses if the information leaks.