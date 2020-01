I dunno, I was pretty ecstatic when they got the two extra B789s cancelled by Hunan Airlines a month ago. But now things are getting a bit on the scary side that we're taking in four more B789 birds cancelled by Vistara.I don't know if they have routes to utilize these aircraft or they're just looking to get graft paid off by aircraft purchases. I mean good deals are good deals, but c'mon look at the size of the fleet now...