Biman, Novoair to launch flights in Dhaka-Guwahati route

Tribune Desk

Published at 12:53 AM December 21, 2017

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon and Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided in a meeting

Photo:Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Novoair are set to launch their flights on the Dhaka-Guwahati route.The decision was taken on Wednesday, during a meeting at the Secretariat in the presence of Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon and Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.In addition, Assam Chief Minister Shrimant Sonowal sent an invitation letter to the tourism minister of Bangladesh asking him to attend the Global Investment Summit to be held in Guwahati, Assam, on February 3 and February 4 next year.Menon thanked Sonowal for his invitation at the meeting.Sarma said Assam is the largest state of India’s northeastern part with 34 million people, and the state government has also enacted infrastructure development and legislation to create an investment-friendly environment there.He also said that Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can take full advantage of the area by investing in agriculture, food, IT, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality sector.“Mountainous Assam and Riverine Bangladesh can create unimaginable possibilities in the tourism sector,” said the Assam health minister.Assam’s Public Works Minister Parimal Shukla Baidya was also present at the meeting, as were Bangladeshi additional secretaries Imran and Abul Hasnat Ziaul Haque and joint secretaries ATM Nasir Miah and Habibur Rahman.Source: biman-novoair-to-launch-flights-in-dhaka-guwahati-route