Dec 31, 2010
Biman Bangladesh Airlines implements Sabre tech
Asian Aviation Staff
01/03/2022
Airline technology provider Sabre announced that it has successfully migrated Biman Bangladesh Airlines to the SabreSonic Passenger Service System. Bangladesh’s national flag carrier has moved from its legacy technology system to Sabre’s modern PSS in the first phase of its technological transformation and the airline will be continuing its digital enhancement with Sabre technology as it moves forward with plans to grow its route network this year. The national carrier of Bangladesh already flies to routes across Asia, the Middle East and the UK, and is set to expand to Toronto, Tokyo, Male, Colombo, Guangzhou, Bahrain, Chennai and New York.
“While the world was facing international lockdown measures, it was vital to us that our technological transformation did not slow down, but that we were able to advance our digital transformation to prepare for the resumption of travel,” said Dr. Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. “We’re thrilled with the way Sabre has worked with us to support our rapidly-evolving needs during the pandemic. The swift implementation of Sabre’s innovative solutions means we are now ready to respond to new market demands while creating improved offers and better experiences for our travellers.”
The airline, which celebrated its Golden Jubilee earlier this year, has adopted SabreSonic to power growth and streamline the traveller experience as well as renewing its global distribution agreement with Sabre, and selecting an additional set of complementary Sabre technology solutions. This timely implementation will help Biman to automate and streamline sales and reservations to maximise revenue opportunities, minimise costs, enhance inventory revenue optimisation, extend reach through partnerships, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its offers and operations.
“The way in which our teams at Sabre and our travel partners have collaborated to successfully drive complex migrations virtually, including digital-only onboarding and training, has been remarkable,” said Cem Tanyel, chief services officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. “By adapting and innovating, we have been able to deliver successful implementations in tight timescales under challenging circumstances. We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to strengthen our partnership with Biman with a swift technological migration so our solutions can support them as we all look forward to further travel resumption this year.”
