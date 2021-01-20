Bilquis Edhi Shortlisted for Person of the Decade Award
Posted 13 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
Philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi, has been shortlisted for the Person of Bidecadal 2000-2020 Award by Impact Hallmarks, a UK-based organization.
According to Edhi Foundation Pakistan, Bilquis Edhi is one of the finalists on the 20-person list which contains personalities from over 190 countries who are known for having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.
Based on the impact value the personalities hold, Impact Hallmarks is carrying out an online opinion poll for the global audience to vote for their favorite personality for the award. The final results of the poll will be published on 25 January.
Having an impact value of 39.6, Bilquis Edhi currently stands third on the list after second-placed Professor Yanghee Lee with an impact value of 39.8 and top-ranked Stephen Soldz with an impact value of 39.9.
Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, is a humanitarian, a social worker and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan. Her charity, Bilquis Edhi Foundation, runs many services in Pakistan including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi.
She holds the honor of being awarded the prestigious ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz.’ She has also received the ‘Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service’ in 1986. She is also the recipient of the ‘Lenin Peace Prize’ and several other awards.
