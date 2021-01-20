What's new

Bilquis Edhi Shortlisted for Person of the Decade Award

Bilquis Edhi Shortlisted for Person of the Decade Award

Posted 13 mins ago by Haroon Hayder



Philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi, has been shortlisted for the Person of Bidecadal 2000-2020 Award by Impact Hallmarks, a UK-based organization.


According to Edhi Foundation Pakistan, Bilquis Edhi is one of the finalists on the 20-person list which contains personalities from over 190 countries who are known for having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

Based on the impact value the personalities hold, Impact Hallmarks is carrying out an online opinion poll for the global audience to vote for their favorite personality for the award. The final results of the poll will be published on 25 January.
Having an impact value of 39.6, Bilquis Edhi currently stands third on the list after second-placed Professor Yanghee Lee with an impact value of 39.8 and top-ranked Stephen Soldz with an impact value of 39.9.

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, is a humanitarian, a social worker and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan. Her charity, Bilquis Edhi Foundation, runs many services in Pakistan including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi.

She holds the honor of being awarded the prestigious ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz.’ She has also received the ‘Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service’ in 1986. She is also the recipient of the ‘Lenin Peace Prize’ and several other awards.

Bilquis Edhi Declared ‘Person of the Decade’ by Impact Hallmarks

Posted 3 hours ago by Darakhshan Anjum



Impact Hallmarks (IH) on Friday has declared the noted philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi, as the ‘Person of the Decade’.


According to the spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis Bano Edhi has won the title of ‘the Most Impactful Person of the Bidecadal 2000-2020’ along with the UN rapporteur on human rights Professor Yanghee Lee, and the American ethicist Stephen Soldz.

The three had segmented the top of the decade’s IH and had stood out on the list that had the names of renowned personalities in diverse fields from 190 countries.
Bilquis Edhi, who is also called the ‘Mother of Pakistan’ runs the Bilquis Edhi Foundation and has spent over six decades of her life serving humanity. She has saved more than 42,000 unwanted babies by relocating them to Edhi homes across the country.

She has been bestowed several prestigious awards in the past including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the Lenin Peace Prize, the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.

Bilquis Edhi Declared ‘Person of the Decade’ by Impact Hallmarks

Impact Hallmarks (IH) on Friday has declared the noted philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi, as the ‘Person of the Decade’.
Bilquis Edhi declared 'Person of the Decade'


Bilquis Edhi declared 'Person of the Decade'

January 30, 2021


Renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi has been selected as the 'Person of the Decade' by international web-based organization Impact Hallmarks.

Human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and US ethicist Stephen Soldz, too, have received the title.

A spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation told Bilquis was declared the most impactful person of the first two decades of the 21st century.

She is a professional nurse and heads the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She has spent more than six decades of her life on humanitarian work and her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far, by placing ‘jhoolas’ [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centres across Pakistan.

Bilquis Edhi has already been given various national and foreign awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Pakistan), the Lenin Peace Prize, Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, she received along with her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi in 1986.

Another honour the contest brought for the country was declaration of another Pakistani – an erudite, a polymath and a discoverer, Prof Aurangzeb Al Hafi – among “Top of the Top Ten” for his scientific discoveries.

The finalists were shortlisted out of over 1.6 million notables with diverse backgrounds and from over 190 countries.

After the shortlisting process, an online opinion poll for global audience was carried out to vote for the Person of the Decade based on the impact value the person holds.
 
