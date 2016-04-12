Just look at how this family of vultures ate away our country. Just yesterday this SOB Nawaz Choar Sharief barked as if there is no man more pious and principled and honest than him. I still cant believe there are Pakistanis who support these human filths after how they looted our country. Every billion they stole probably killed over a hundred people bcz of lack of food, medicine or just those poor people who died bcz they had no roof over their head bcz they stole their future from them. Allah Paak ki zaat in choaroon ko duniya aur akhirat mein Ruswa karay. Yay Firaon yay namrood bhool gaye hein kay eik Khuda bi hai jo sab deikh raha hai. Allah Paak ka kehar ho inpay aur iziyaat naak ho inki duniya aur akhirat.

According to sources, the FIA has referred the matter to a combined investigation team (CIT) to probe it besides seeking details of accounts of Salman’s employees from various banks. It has also summoned details of his companies from the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).The sources relayed the FIA found a staggering Rs9.5 billion in bank accounts of Salman’s employees who have been working for the Ramazan and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills. Providing a breakdown of the amount, they said, Rs2.3 billion was found in a bank account of Salman Shehbaz’s peon, named Maqsood, who also purchased a luxury car worth more than Rs15 million.A sum of Rs1 billion was discovered in an account owned by Salman’s clerk Shabbir Qureshi while Rs240 million was found in his other employee Rana Wasim’s bank account. Rs640 million was found in his employee Iqrar’s account, Rs520 million in clerk Tanverul Haq’s account, Rs1.2 billion in Khizer Hayat’s account, and Rs450 million in Touqeerul Haq’s account.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------