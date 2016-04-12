What's new

Featured Billions found in accounts of employees of Shehbaz’s son

https://arynews.tv/en/billion-found-employee-accounts-shehbaz-sharif-son/


ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking crime circle has discovered billions of rupees in bank accounts of employees of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the FIA has referred the matter to a combined investigation team (CIT) to probe it besides seeking details of accounts of Salman’s employees from various banks. It has also summoned details of his companies from the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Read More: Papad-seller transferred over $16m to Shehbaz family accounts, reveals NAB

The sources relayed the FIA found a staggering Rs9.5 billion in bank accounts of Salman’s employees who have been working for the Ramazan and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills. Providing a breakdown of the amount, they said, Rs2.3 billion was found in a bank account of Salman Shehbaz’s peon, named Maqsood, who also purchased a luxury car worth more than Rs15 million.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif, family own benami wealth in access of Rs2.40 bn: sources

A sum of Rs1 billion was discovered in an account owned by Salman’s clerk Shabbir Qureshi while Rs240 million was found in his other employee Rana Wasim’s bank account. Rs640 million was found in his employee Iqrar’s account, Rs520 million in clerk Tanverul Haq’s account, Rs1.2 billion in Khizer Hayat’s account, and Rs450 million in Touqeerul Haq’s account.

Just look at how this family of vultures ate away our country. Just yesterday this SOB Nawaz Choar Sharief barked as if there is no man more pious and principled and honest than him. I still cant believe there are Pakistanis who support these human filths after how they looted our country. Every billion they stole probably killed over a hundred people bcz of lack of food, medicine or just those poor people who died bcz they had no roof over their head bcz they stole their future from them. Allah Paak ki zaat in choaroon ko duniya aur akhirat mein Ruswa karay. Yay Firaon yay namrood bhool gaye hein kay eik Khuda bi hai jo sab deikh raha hai. Allah Paak ka kehar ho inpay aur iziyaat naak ho inki duniya aur akhirat.
 
Time to introduce the death penalty to anyone caught aiding and abetting theft from the state. Make an example of anyone stealing from the nation. Watch it stop overnight.
 
What's exactly the news here?

They own sugar mills in an ever growing industry that's worth billions and they're making money like all other businessmen are?

When is Cheeni Chor Jehangir Tareen going to be arrested by NAB along with General Asim Saleem Bajwa for possessing billions?
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
What's exactly the news here?

They own sugar mills in an ever growing industry that's worth billions and they're making money like all other businessmen are?

When is Cheeni Chor Jehangir Tareen going to be arrested by NAB along with General Asim Saleem Bajwa for possessing billions?
The money is found in peon account not in the company's account. Are you partner in the theft? You are defending day light robbery ?
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
What's exactly the news here?

They own sugar mills in an ever growing industry that's worth billions and they're making money like all other businessmen are?

When is Cheeni Chor Jehangir Tareen going to be arrested by NAB along with General Saleem Bajwa for possessing billions?
Either they did it for tax evasion or they did it to launder money both are crimes. Rather than being a tat poonjiya call spade a spade.
 
