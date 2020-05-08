What's new

Billion Tree Tsunami becomes a reality

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
8,206
130
14,444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day — what better way to celebrate the protection of the environment than to plant a tree — and not just any tree, the billionth tree :bounce:.

It may seem like a mere number — but this was a commitment of the present administration before taking office, and I for one and so pleased to see Pakistan's greenbelts and natural habitats grow, not contract.

E3CrICvXIAgFOO3.jpg


Addressing delegates and world leaders at the conference in Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan said "
"It gives me great pleasure today to plant our billionth tree. This is part of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.".

You can watch the recorded launch here:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

TheGreatMaratha
Can we escape from information overload?
Replies
0
Views
372
TheGreatMaratha
TheGreatMaratha
simple Brain
Facing off the ‘timber mafia’ – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forest crusade
Replies
10
Views
832
Kabira
Kabira
Contrarian
Happy Republic Day..!
2 3
Replies
35
Views
10K
sword9
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom