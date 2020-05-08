Billion Tree Tsunami becomes a reality

Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day — what better way to celebrate the protection of the environment than to plant a tree — and not just any tree, the billionth treeIt may seem like a mere number — but this was a commitment of the present administration before taking office, and I for one and so pleased to see Pakistan's greenbelts and natural habitats grow, not contract.Addressing delegates and world leaders at the conference in Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan said ""It gives me great pleasure today to plant our billionth tree. This is part of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.".You can watch the recorded launch here: