Billion Dollar Mega Structure in Bharia Town

This is the billion dollar mega structure being built in Bharia Town Phase-8 Islamabad. It covers an area of 45 Kanals where as one Kanal is approximately 5500 square feet. It boasts six commercial and 10 residential floors. The open roof top will have a running track, swimming pools, cafes, restaurants and other leisure facilities. Ironically first to be sold out are all the commercial units in the basements. A friend who bought a unit on the ground floor two years earlier for some 2.5 Crore has more than doubled in value, although it's still some years away from completion. However a two bedroom Boulevard apartment will set you back cool £300000. Sterling.

is this

thesouthavenue.com

Home - The South Avenue

WELCOME TO THE SOUTH AVENUE Where your Fantasy becomes Reality Rising from the prime location of Bahria Town, The South Avenue is an exquisitely designed stand-alone high-rise offering an integrated lifestyle and unsurpassed luxurious amenities with awe-inspiring views and elevated comforts. We...
thesouthavenue.com thesouthavenue.com

???
 
waste of money, wish he build some steel mill or manufacturing unit to generate jobs.
 
2.5 crore 2 years ago has doubled in value because the rupee has halved in price. Actual gains very little
 
That would apply if it involved say imports and exports. He took the chance in the opening stages... Now the development is established drawing much more interest.
So same size unit is costing well over 5 Crore.
 
Nope it also applies to Pakistan as the devaluation of the rupee means your spending power in pakistannis reduced because everything costs much more. Inflation
 

