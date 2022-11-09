Billion Dollar Mega Structure in Bharia Town

This is the billion dollar mega structure being built in Bharia Town Phase-8 Islamabad. It covers an area of 45 Kanals where as one Kanal is approximately 5500 square feet. It boasts six commercial and 10 residential floors. The open roof top will have a running track, swimming pools, cafes, restaurants and other leisure facilities. Ironically first to be sold out are all the commercial units in the basements. A friend who bought a unit on the ground floor two years earlier for some 2.5 Crore has more than doubled in value, although it's still some years away from completion. However a two bedroom Boulevard apartment will set you back cool £300000. Sterling.