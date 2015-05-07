Bill passed in parliament to promote engineering research

DalalErMaNodi
To encourage engineering research in the country, a bill was passed in the parliament today.
Science and Technology Affairs Minister Yeafesh Osman placed the bill titled 'Bangladesh Engineering Research Council Bill 2020' which was passed by voice vote.
According to the proposed legislature, a 10-member governing body, headed by a chairman, will run the research council.
The chairman will also be the chief executive officer of the council. The government will appoint the chairman.
Besides, there will be a 45-member advisory body, headed by the science and technology minister, for the research council.
There will also be a six-member expert panel where internationally reputed Bangladeshis or expatriate Bangladeshi scientists, engineers, professionals, industrial entrepreneurs and educationists will be incorporated, the bill says.
