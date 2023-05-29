What's new

Bill on right to appeal in suo motu cases gets President’s nod

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,650
-17
4,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Bill on right to appeal in suo motu cases gets President’s nod’​


The Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Act, 2023 became law.

FxSFrubakAMVUtF


President of Pakistan Arif Alvi assisted the government in drafting the legislation and also signed it.

Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen will also be able to file an appeal: legal experts
The Senate on Friday, 5th May 2023 passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 with a majority vote at a session, held on Friday.

The bill, moved by Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, aims to provide support and reinforce the powers of the Supreme Court in reviewing its judgments and orders, enabling the top court to exercise its powers more effectively and efficiently.

Before that the National Assembly on passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 on Friday, 14th April.

The bill moved by Shaza Fatima in NA, is aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the Punjab polls review petition after being caught off guard by the AGP arguing that a new law passed has enlarged the scope of review petitions against judgments.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan told the Supreme Court (SC) that the new act had been notified under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

In view of the new law that was signed by President Arif Alvi only yesterday, a larger bench will hear review petitions.

AG Awan informed the court of the development as a three-member bench headed by CJ Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing the ECP's review petition against the bench’s April 4 order. The same three-judge bench had on April 4 ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

The bench was visibly surprised to know that President Alvi had signed the bill yesterday. "This is quite interesting," remarked CJ Bandial before adjourning proceedings indefinitely.

1-a11f9f71e0.jpg




2-9abcaa4ed5.jpg


Resultantly, Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen can now file new review petitions within 60 days. However, no review petition has been submitted against the judgment which held that disqualification under Article 62 ( 1) ( f) of the Constitution would be for life.

tribune.com.pk

ECP review petition: SC adjourns hearing indefinitely | The Express Tribune

Review will now be heard by a larger bench under the new law
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663097787733671937

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663100167405416448
 

Attachments

  • 1685351578293.png
    1685351578293.png
    114 KB · Views: 1
  • 1685351604526.png
    1685351604526.png
    242.8 KB · Views: 1
  • 1685351625190.png
    1685351625190.png
    140.4 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

villageidiot
Special bench orders putting off all Supreme Court suo motu cases
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
98
Views
4K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC Suspends Practice And Procedure Bill, Issues Notices To AGP, Political Parties
Replies
0
Views
162
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bill to curb CJP’s powers becomes law under shadow of SC freeze
Replies
3
Views
232
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice Isa says bench that recalled interim order on suo motu cases ‘wrongly constituted, lacked jurisdiction’
Replies
2
Views
287
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Suo motu: Key points from the 4 SC judges’ additional notes
Replies
0
Views
134
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom