Bill on right to appeal in suo motu cases gets President’s nod’
The Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Act, 2023 became law.
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi assisted the government in drafting the legislation and also signed it.
Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen will also be able to file an appeal: legal experts
The Senate on Friday, 5th May 2023 passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 with a majority vote at a session, held on Friday.
The bill, moved by Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, aims to provide support and reinforce the powers of the Supreme Court in reviewing its judgments and orders, enabling the top court to exercise its powers more effectively and efficiently.
Before that the National Assembly on passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 on Friday, 14th April.
The bill moved by Shaza Fatima in NA, is aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.
The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the Punjab polls review petition after being caught off guard by the AGP arguing that a new law passed has enlarged the scope of review petitions against judgments.
Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan told the Supreme Court (SC) that the new act had been notified under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.
In view of the new law that was signed by President Arif Alvi only yesterday, a larger bench will hear review petitions.
AG Awan informed the court of the development as a three-member bench headed by CJ Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing the ECP's review petition against the bench’s April 4 order. The same three-judge bench had on April 4 ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.
The bench was visibly surprised to know that President Alvi had signed the bill yesterday. "This is quite interesting," remarked CJ Bandial before adjourning proceedings indefinitely.
Resultantly, Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen can now file new review petitions within 60 days. However, no review petition has been submitted against the judgment which held that disqualification under Article 62 ( 1) ( f) of the Constitution would be for life.
