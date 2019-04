Well it's still a better relationship of dialogue in comparison to US-Pak relations of alms giving. This allows us to buy goodies, but also keep trading with those who have been friends of old like Iran. Either way, we are better even our differences with our friends and partners. We are capable of finding middle ground, this is not possible for Pak because of Madrassa logic. Bilateral trade between India and US is around 126 Billion in 2017 which is about a third of Pak GDP.

Click to expand...