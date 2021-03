286























Bill Gates urges fans to eat synthetic meat to save planet, dismisses ‘crazy conspiracies’ about vaccines & 5G in Reddit AMA Microsoft founder Bill Gates brushed away “crazy” conspiracy theories about himself, 5G and coronavirus vaccines during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit, where he promoted his new book and sung the praises of synthetic meat.

20 Mar, 2021 05:09 / Updated 1 day agoFILE PHOTO: Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2019. © Reuters / Arnd WiegmannFollow RT on Microsoft founder Bill Gates brushed away “crazy” conspiracy theories about himself, 5G and coronavirus vaccines during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit, where he promoted his new book and sung the praises of synthetic meat.Gates fielded questions from Redditors during the online Q&A on Friday, doing his best to hawk his latest volume on climate change in the process. However, it didn’t take long before netizens pressed him on conspiracy-minded allegations that he is involved in a shadowy plot to implant microchips in unwitting vaccine recipients.Gates protested, addingGates later saidandonline is aobserving thatThe billionaire also took the opportunity to extol the virtues of synthetic meat, promoting it in several different replies as aand a way to reduce one’sHe has repeatedly hailed artificial meats in the past, recently suggesting thatought to move toGates told an interviewer last month, in a slightly off-putting endorsement.Addressing a question about population growth and its effect on climate change – another area where theories about Gates run rampant – the former Microsoft exec said thatgrowth slowshe went on, forecasting that the world population would peak at 10 billion so long as world powers areHe later hinted at apocalyptic consequences if climate change is not tackled, sayingwhile predicting an massive outflow of migration from areas madeby the rising temperatures.