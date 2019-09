Bill Gates just gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an award for building toilets in India, despite protests from Nobel Peace Prize winners and human rights advocates





A public toilet built under the "Clean India" mission, which residents say has been shut for over a year, pictured in Guladahalli village in the southern state of Karnataka, India on April 30, 2019.

Reuters/Sachin Ravikumar

Minister Modi has a long track record of dangerous Hindu-nationalism and policies that target minorities. Modi's prize was protested by over 100,000 petitioners, and at least three Nobel Peace laureates, among other human rights defenders.