  • Friday, January 19, 2018

Bill Gates promised to pay off this country's $76 million debt — now he's doing it

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by TruthTheOnlyDefense, Jan 19, 2018

  1. Jan 19, 2018 at 5:38 AM #1
    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    471
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 208 / -0
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates will pay off $76 million of Nigeria's debt.&nbsp;


    " data-attrib="Provided by CNBC">[​IMG]© Provided by CNBC Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates will pay off $76 million of Nigeria's debt.

    It's part of a promise the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made to the African country in an effort to end polio. The payments, which will be made over the course of 20 years, are due to begin this year.

    Nigeria had no new cases of polio last year
    In 2014, Nigeria borrowed the money from Japan to fund its fight against the preventable disease, Quartz reports. The Gates Foundation had agreed to repay the loan if Nigeria met certain conditions, namely "achieving more than 80% vaccination coverage in at least one round each year in very high risk areas across 80% of the country's local government areas," according to an email from the foundation to Quartz.

    Nigeria held up its end of the bargain, and no new cases of polio were reported in the country in 2017. That's a drastic change from 2012, when Nigeria had over half of all polio cases worldwide, according to Quartz.

    In a recent blog post, Gates acknowledges the significant strides made towards wiping out the disease globally — 30 years ago, there were 350,000 cases of polio per year worldwide, while last year, that number dropped to just 21.

    "The heroes who have made this progress possible are the millions of vaccinators who have gone door to door to immunize more than 2.5 billion children. Thanks to their work, 16 million people who would have been paralyzed are walking today," Gates writes

    Polio is "a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease," which, after invading the nervous system, can cause paralysis. Among those paralyzed, two to 10 percent die.

    The Gates Foundation spent $3 billion in 2017 to help stop the spread of the disease, and names polio eradication one of its "top priorities." The foundation says it has supported the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's efforts to wipe out the disease by contributing technical and financial resources to accelerate targeted vaccination campaigns, community mobilization and routine immunizations.

    "Progress in fighting polio might be one of the world's best-kept secrets in global health," Gates previously acknowledged in the foundation's 2017 annual letter. "If things stay stable in the conflicted areas, humanity will see its last case of polio this year."

    In 1988, the virus was present in over 125 countries, paralyzing about 1,000 children per day. Since then, cases of polio have decreased by over 99 percent.

    The couples' charitable efforts
    The Gates' donation is not out of character; in 2017, they gave $4.6 billion to their namesake organization. In addition to its work with polio, the foundation has also spent $1 billion in an effort to send over 20,000 kids to college and has committed millions more toward fighting Alzheimer's and providing resources to women in developing countries.

    Thanks in part to his massive philanthropic efforts, Gates is no longer the richest person in the world, a title that he had held for much of the last decade. Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person, with a net worth of more than $108 billion, according to Forbes. Gates is currently worth $92 billion.

    However, Bloomberg notes that Gates would have a net worth of $150 billion if he had not been so generous. While Bezos is not know for being particularly philanthropic as billionaires go, in January he announced a $33 million donation toward TheDream.Us, an organization that provides scholarships undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as "dreamers."

    Gates also founded The Giving Pledge with Warren Buffett. Its billionaire signers have promised to give away at least half of their wealth.

    https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/new...—-now-hes-doing-it/ar-AAuRImA?ocid=spartanntp
     
  2. Jan 19, 2018 at 5:44 AM #2
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,247
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 4,123 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Bill Gates doesn't even need that much money anyways.

    Good he is doing philanthropic works with the money he has.
     
  3. Jan 19, 2018 at 5:59 AM #3
    Kaniska

    Kaniska SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,512
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 5,766 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India

    No one can decide about how much money one need for himself...The point is to appreciate him for his noble work without any strings attached..
     
  4. Jan 19, 2018 at 6:41 AM #4
    SunilM

    SunilM FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    186
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    He has bumped up aid to Pakistan as well.

    " The official said the foundation had so far given Rs72 billion to Pakistan and it was expected that the amount of aid would increase in the future."

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1382998

    If Pakistan plays its cards rights, it could source millions of dollars of him regularly which will help it in budgetary support.
     
  5. Jan 19, 2018 at 8:21 AM #5
    Thəorətic Muslim

    Thəorətic Muslim SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,284
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2012
    Ratings:
    +16 / 4,270 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    If Pakistan plays its cards right, it wouldn't need aid over trivial sh!t.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  6. Jan 19, 2018 at 9:43 AM #6
    Kakaspai

    Kakaspai FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    497
    Joined:
    May 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 415 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This Aid is to eradicate polio unlike other american aid.I hope he gives aid to India for health purpose.
     
  7. Jan 19, 2018 at 10:04 AM #7
    SunilM

    SunilM FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    186
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    True, but right now Pakistan needs all the money it can get. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only ones left where this decease is endemic. The budgetary is not enough to take care of this effort.
     
  8. Jan 19, 2018 at 10:10 AM #8
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,100
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +22 / 42,060 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Lol endemic. :lol:
     
