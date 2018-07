Bill Gates: 'I hope countries will compete in generosity'

In advance of visit to Congress, philanthropist and tech giant discusses the U.S. foreign aid budget and what it means for health care in the developing world

he sees a country providing support where it's needed most

"Hopefully the U.S. will be more generous as China has become more generous,"

Saralyn CruickshankPublished Jun 28Bill Gates hopes that one day, countries will compete to be the most generous.For example, whenhe said during a talk Wednesday at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C.Years ago, Gates said, China's economy wouldn't have sustained such economic investment in other countries. Now it's a major player on the international stage.he said. "I hope countries will compete in generosity when it comes to the developing world."The billionaire founder of Microsoft visited SAIS to discuss philanthropy and health leadership around the world. A business magnate and humanitarian, he co-founded with his wife the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 to enhance health care and reduce extreme poverty around the world, and to increase access to education and technology in the U.S.Gates planned his visit to coincide with an invitation from Congress to testify about U.S. investment in foreign aid—which Gates considers a crucial part of improving health around the world.During his talk—which was moderated by Cinnamon Dornsife , associate practitioner-in-residence and senior advisor of international development at SAIS, and Jeremy Shiffman, a recently appointed Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of global health policy—Gates discussed the importance of U.S. investment in the developing world, especially in terms of health.