Bill Gates defends China's coronavirus response: Billionaire says Beijing 'did a lot of things right' at the start of the pandemic and claims criticism of the Communist Party is a 'distraction'

Microsoft co-founder pushed back against criticism of China in CNN interview

US handled COVID-19 response 'particularly poorly' compared to others, he said

Gates said criticism of China over coronavirus outbreak was a 'distraction'

He also defended World Health Organization as a 'phenomenal' agency

Republicans have accused China of not being transparent about origins of virus

Trump this month announced US would halt funding to the UN-run WHO

Decision to halt funding was blasted by Gates' wife, Melinda Gates