What's new

Bilkis: the Indian Muslim grandmother on times 100 list for her stand against hindutva

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
14,936
-19
19,339
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So basically this lady made the times 100 most influential people on 2020 list

She is a elderly lady who stood for Indian Muslims against the hindutva regime in India

Indians or should I say Bakhts are losing their shit over it

the below tweet is just an example, but other social media where the Hindus don't think the world is watching they are their usual rapey Hindu selves

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1308889274062864389

I think they are also upset Modi got included as a hindutva extremist on the list


Good times
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Maarkhoor Bilkis Bano gangrape case: Gujarat govt given last chance to apprise SC on action against guilty cop Central & South Asia 6
The_Showstopper No Death Penalty For Gujarat Riots Victim Bilkis Bano Rapists: Bombay High Court Central & South Asia 29
ashok321 Why did Modi abandon Bilkis in her hour of need? Central & South Asia 0
J Indian delegate walks out before PM Imran Khan UNGA speech Strategic & Foreign Affairs 71
beijingwalker With Indian Economy In Complete Shambles, Delhi Needs China & Its Money More Than Ever – Analysis Central & South Asia 2
HalfMoon COVID-19 : Legendary Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies Central & South Asia 17
The Eagle Featured Pakistani Hindus continue protest over Jodhpur killings outside Indian High Commission World Affairs 5
U Vodafone Wins ₹ 20,000 Crore Tax Arbitration Case Against Indian Government World Affairs 3
Song Hong Sino Indian conflict 2020 September update China & Far East 11
beijingwalker Bullet train tender opens, all seven bidders are Indian Central & South Asia 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top