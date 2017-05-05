Bilkis: the Indian Muslim grandmother on times 100 list for her stand against hindutva

hussain0216
So basically this lady made the times 100 most influential people on 2020 list
She is a elderly lady who stood for Indian Muslims against the hindutva regime in India
Indians or should I say Bakhts are losing their shit over it
the below tweet is just an example, but other social media where the Hindus don't think the world is watching they are their usual rapey Hindu selves
I think they are also upset Modi got included as a hindutva extremist on the list
Good times
