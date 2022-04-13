Bilawal's First Ever Job in his Life Would be to Represent Pakistan as its Foreign Minister

We all know this
Bilawal hasn't done anything in his life. He hasn't earned a single rupee in his life by his own. He is a boy king who is pampered both by his own party and by our establishment
Now the first ever job Bilawal Zardari going to do in his life is to be Foreign Minister of Pakistan. How beautiful!!!
