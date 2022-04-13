What's new

Bilawal's First Ever Job in his Life Would be to Represent Pakistan as its Foreign Minister

Areesh

Areesh

We all know this

Bilawal hasn't done anything in his life. He hasn't earned a single rupee in his life by his own. He is a boy king who is pampered both by his own party and by our establishment

Now the first ever job Bilawal Zardari going to do in his life is to be Foreign Minister of Pakistan. How beautiful!!! :lol:
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

FPWqc88WUAMmotJ.png
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Nefarious said:
Any serious guesses as to if and how he will respond to the resurgent "do more" mantra?
Click to expand...
Foreign ministers only say what the state tells them to say. In our case, militablishment would dictate what to say and when to say. What he will do at international stage is dictated by Pakistan's strategic doctrine (Whatever that maybe).
 
stevia

Areesh said:
We all know this

Bilawal hasn't done anything in his life. He hasn't earned a single rupee in his life by his own. He is a boy king who is pampered both by his own party and by our establishment

Now the first ever job Bilawal Zardari going to do in his life is to be Foreign Minister of Pakistan. How beautiful!!! :lol:
Click to expand...
Seems like Rahul Gandhi

Enigma SIG said:
I think it will be great for Pakistan's image.

Pakistan's first LGBTQ Foreign Minister.

He can do lawatat while on official trips. I mean doesn't get better than that!
Click to expand...
Is that true.. or are u just making fun.. which isnfine by the way
 
stevia

Areesh said:
I have seen Rahul Gandhi speaking in hindhi. His hindhi is far better than urdu of Bilawal
Click to expand...
Hmm. But I am sure bilawal makes more sense in whichever language he speaks . He is not a brainless dimwit who ran inidas most important party to the ground and hence we see a road roller party crushing everything without opposition.

Enigma SIG said:
You're offended by our future LGBTQ FM having some A2A fun on his official trips?
Click to expand...
I am no offended. I meant it is fine.
But is he really a queen lol.
 

