bilawal zardari secretly meet with US ambassador, photo released by US

Riz

Riz

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536591985766674432

:lol: bajwa and bhutto both are now US officially puppets here in Pakistan

ahaider97

They would worship America if they could. All of them including PTI, they all fear America. Hopefully countries like China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela and others will break this mental hold America has over countries with slave mentality.
 

