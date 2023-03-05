What's new

Bilawal warns to leave ministries if centre does not fulfill promises

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the federal government to fulfill its promises otherwise it would be difficult to keep ministries.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said the Sindh government was providing every possible support to the flood-affectees whose houses and livelihood were destroyed by the recent flood mentioning the focus on agriculture was imperative to improve the economy.

He highlighted Sindh was the only province that was selling 40 Kg sugarcane at Rs4,000 and when the Pakistan Peoples Party came into power, the exports volume of Pakistan was significantly low but the former president Asif Ali Zardari focused a lot on the agricultural sector to provide relief to the farmers.

PPP chairman said the small farmers would be provided relief through the Benazir Income Support Porgram while mentioning the federal government should fulfill its pledges with the flood victims.

He added the floods destroyed crops of five million acres and the floods wreaked havoc for the agricultural economy.
