What's new

Bilawal tells party workers to be ready for general elections

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,695
17
17,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1627571788040.png


Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while hinting at early general elections in the country directed the party’s die-hard workers to finalise preparations.

Talking to media in Karachi on Thursday, he asked the party workers to be ready saying the general election in the country could be held any time.

The PPP chairman said that water issue in Karachi is very important and Sindh province is not being given its due share of water, adding that the IRSA does not play its role. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised desalination plant in Karachi.

Bilawal also lambasted the federal government and said centre had denied Sindh its due share in the NFC Award.

The PPP chairman directed the party workers to end their differences in six to eight months and said general elections can be held at any time, workers should start preparations now.

Earlier in a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the political victimisation that PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin and his family in Azad Kashmir were being subjected to. He stated that Chaudhry Yasin also survived an attempted assassination attack and when he tried to register an FIR, instead of writing a case against the attackers, the police filed a case against Chaudhry Yasin.

He said that if political retaliation against the PPP workers did not stop, he would protest in Azad Kashmir himself. “Imran Khan has not been able to digest the victory of PPP in Kashmir and uses disgraceful tactics to take revenge. The selected Prime Minister is taking political revenge by interfering unconstitutionally in Kashmir’s affairs,” said Chairman PPP.

He also stated that Imran Khan had directly blamed the PPP candidate for the tragic incident of killing of two PTI workers in the Charhoi Tehsil. “What sort of Riasat e Madina is this where NAB sends you a notice when you make a speech against Imran Khan and accuses you of murder if you win a seat?” questioned Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chairman also said that justice required a judicial inquiry to be conducted in the tragic killing of two people, as requested by Chaudhry Yasin. Instead of pointing fingers, patience was needed. Chairman PPP stated, “Imran Khan’s political victimisation is creating unrest within the Kashmiri and Pakistani community in the UK.”

He concluded that the aim of the political victimisation of and retaliation against Chaudhry Yasin – who won two seats – was so Imran Khan could seize on the vacated seat. Chairman PPP said that it is tactics like these that damage the sanctity of the electoral process.

dunyanews.tv

Bilawal tells party workers to be ready for general elections

Bilawal directed party workers to end differences in six to eight months
dunyanews.tv

Has Bilawal got a nod from Uncle Sam, if yes it will spell a disaster of epic proportions upon our motherland. PPP youtube media for a while is predicting general elections in early 2022.
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,859
3
79,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan's fate would be sealed if this kanjar or his party have any chance in next general election
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,695
17
17,905
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Areesh said:
Pakistan's fate would be sealed if this kanjar or his party have any chance in next general election
Click to expand...
It will be a great service to the nation if their stranglehold in Sindh is released. I think PTI is seriously thinking on these lines, which are commendable. The irony is 99.9% of all Sindhi electables and vaderas are in Zardari League, which leaves no space for others. 95% of the Sindh Budget goes to facilitate these Mafias, a really sad state of affairs for poor Sindhis and Karachites.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,768
69
46,569
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Get ready to be beaten everywhere apart from Sind. They're fast becoming a state local party.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,859
3
79,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It will be a great service to the nation if their stranglehold in Sindh is released. I think PTI is seriously thinking on these lines, which are commendable. The irony is 99.9% of all Sindhi electables and vaderas are in Zardari League, which leaves no space for others. 95% of the Sindh Budget goes to facilitate these Mafias, a really sad state of affairs for poor Sindhis and Karachites.
Click to expand...
In comparison to Pee Pee Pee I would chose PML(N) 10 out of 10 times even if it is lead by someone as stupid and low IQ like Maryam

This party is a curse for Karachi and for Pakistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Winchester
‘The keys and chronicles of the Karachi Operation’
Replies
5
Views
1K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom