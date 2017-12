MULAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said days are numbered to younger Mian Sahib and he will be held accountable for killings of model town martyrs, committing mega corruption in Multan metro project and keeping south Punjab vulnerable and deprive from basic facilities.Addressing a mammoth gathering here at Qila Qasim Bagh, Bilawal said Mian Nawaz Sharif Mian Nawaz Sharif represents the ideology which he promised at the grave of dictator Ziaul Haq. Mian Nawaz Sharif’s ideology is weakening and dishonoring of the parliament.Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari made all his efforts to strengthen democracy and parliament but Mian Nawaz Sharif spoiled all efforts, he claimed.“Mian Sahib if democracy is fragile today it is because of you. If people are suffering today it is because of you.”Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PML-N created hurdles in making Saraiki province, adding that that PPP would make new province in southern Punjab.He said Lahore flowering budget is many times more than south Punjab health budget. He said that PPP has laid down network of health facilities across Sindh, which is unprecedented and free treatment to everyone.Bilawal said that PML-N did not protect interests of Saraiki region while PPP stand with people of Saraiki region in the past, present and in the future. The PPP had awarded land ownership rights to twelve acres peasants.Criticizing PTI chairman Imran Khan, he said that Niazi Offshore Services was using such a filthy language.“I cannot say any word about Imran Khan but tell him one thing he needs to learn some [political ethics]. This is my first election and it would be the last election for Imran Khan”, he said.Bilawal said that Imran claims as leader of youth but first he must tell his own age. His KP Chief Minister is one of the oldest CM in the country but PPP has one of the youngest Chief Minister in Sindh. Imran Khan has no political manifesto.The unemployment is the major issue of youth and PPP is the only party can provide jobs to youth.PPP Chairman announced his five point agenda, which includes complete elimination of GST on seed and fertilizers, fixation of support price before sowing crops, water distribution in transparent way, transparent wheat bags distribution and protection of cane growers.The PPP strongly believes that prosperity of peasants is the uplift and development of the country. The PPP would stop exploitation of small growers. The peasants have become tenants on their ancestral lands and PPP would eliminate this injustice.He said the PML-N has destroyed the rural society but PPP would free peasants from the clutches of middleman. The crux of PPP politics is protection of masses at all levels.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was feeling proud on addressing at a place where his grandfather Shahjeed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto addressed people of Multan.He said this is the land of great mystic Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Shamas Tabrez. Multan is city of saints and mystics. The Saraiki language is being spoken in all the four provinces of the country.He said that he is the representative of third generation of Bhuttos and he has decided fighting for people’s rights.He announced that he would fight for people and down trodden classes across the country.