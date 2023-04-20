What's new

bilawal is going india next month

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,049
0
2,778
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If it would have been SMQ in his place, whole PDF would be erupting fire right now ...... on the failure of foreign policy of PTI, but since he is Company's home grown project ...... its ok.


Fp6vLvBXgAE6cXv
 
Last edited:
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
1,043
3
1,428
Country
India
Location
India
White and Green with M/S said:
India is our enemy these traitors are developing relationship with our enemy
Click to expand...
Bhai how can this region progress if non engagement is the norm and any attempt to talk to each other is met by accusations of being a traitor.

Lots of bitter rivals trade without it affecting their position. The biggest beneficiaries of free flow of trade in this region would be the common man.

Trade is war in the current age, and denying yourself the capability to stand on that battlefield is counter productive and weakens your position over the long term.
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,305
4
140,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Krptonite said:
Bhai how can this region progress if non engagement is the norm and any attempt to talk to each other is met by accusations of being a traitor.

Lots of bitter rivals trade without it affecting their position. The biggest beneficiaries of free flow of trade in this region would be the common man.
Click to expand...
if trade with 205 countries is not enough then 1 more country will not make any diffrence . india is enemy forever rued by facist terrorists like modi yodi deol .
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,895
-1
7,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
White and Green with M/S said:
India is our enemy these traitors are developing relationship with our enemy
Click to expand...
Napak army is the bigger enemy of Pakistan. They have kept us enslaved since its inception, ensuring we never rise up as a nation.

Imran Khan said:
i hope this gov will not survive another month . bilo shemale will lead paksitani deligation in SCO summit GOA india .
Click to expand...
Napak fauj wants to bend over to everyone outside of the country, but when it comes to listening to its own public, it does everything against it.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
1,043
3
1,428
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
if trade with 205 countries is not enough then 1 more country will not make any diffrence . india is enemy forever rued by facist terrorists like modi yodi deol .
Click to expand...
Out of those 205, 4 are right next door.

A producer in Pakistan has the unique prospect to ship their goods at the most economical cost to two of the largest markets in the world. Markets that are extremly sensitive to pricing, that would translate to greater market share for the Pakistani producer.

For the remaining 201 GoP would have to compete with others that may hold the same bonus. Every cent saved is a cent spent on the Pakistani awaam.

History tells us that nation states have crumbled consistently when unwilling to adapt to new scenarios. Trade is the new war, and by not participating it risks weakening your position further.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India invites FM Bilawal for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting: reports
Replies
6
Views
672
Kuru
Kuru
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet in September at SCO summit
Replies
11
Views
845
Wesen Hunter
W
H
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
5
Views
900
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal, Blinken discuss ‘close coordination’
Replies
3
Views
932
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
ghazi52
No help offered, expected from India on floods: FM Bilawal
Replies
11
Views
878
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom