bilawal is going india next month

i hope this gov will not survive another month . bilo shemale will lead paksitani deligation in SCO summit GOA india .
He is going to meet his Russian lover who stays in Goa. Why are you so homophobic?
If Altaf Bhai can cozy up to India, why Mohtarma Bilawal can't do the same?
Altaf bhai is not a representative of Pakistan but Bilawal is
Bhai how can this region progress if non engagement is the norm and any attempt to talk to each other is met by accusations of being a traitor.
Altaf Bhai represents Indian community in Urban Sindh
if trade with 205 countries is not enough then 1 more country will not make any diffrence . india is enemy forever rued by facist terrorists like modi yodi deol .
Lots of bitter rivals trade without it affecting their position. The biggest beneficiaries of free flow of trade in this region would be the common man.
Napak army is the bigger enemy of Pakistan. They have kept us enslaved since its inception, ensuring we never rise up as a nation.
Napak army is the bigger enemy of Pakistan. They have kept us enslaved since its inception, ensuring we never rise up as a nation.

Napak fauj wants to bend over to everyone outside of the country, but when it comes to listening to its own public, it does everything against it.
Out of those 205, 4 are right next door.
Udhar ja kar yehi na keh de "We are not a big power like India".
He is not govt representative but Bilawal is govt representative