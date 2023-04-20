bilawal is going india next month

Imran Khan said: if trade with 205 countries is not enough then 1 more country will not make any diffrence . india is enemy forever rued by facist terrorists like modi yodi deol . Click to expand...

Out of those 205, 4 are right next door.A producer in Pakistan has the unique prospect to ship their goods at the most economical cost to two of the largest markets in the world. Markets that are extremly sensitive to pricing, that would translate to greater market share for the Pakistani producer.For the remaining 201 GoP would have to compete with others that may hold the same bonus. Every cent saved is a cent spent on the Pakistani awaam.History tells us that nation states have crumbled consistently when unwilling to adapt to new scenarios. Trade is the new war, and by not participating it risks weakening your position further.