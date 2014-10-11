What's new

Bilawal invites Nawaz to attend APC on September 20

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
484
1
894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday spoke to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on phone and invited him to join the All Parties Conference on September 20.

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he spoke to Nawaz Sharif and enquired about his health. He said he also invited the PML-N leader to attend the APC virtually on September 20. The APC is being hosted by PPP.

The PPP chairman wrote: “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1306958831474405376

The APC scheduled to be held on September 20 as per decision of the Rehbar Committee of the Combined Opposition and to be hosted by the PPP. The APC would be held at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto’s gesture, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz thanked him for calling and inviting Nawaz Sharif to the APC.

In a tweet, Maryam wrote: “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1306961468659847170

www.24newshd.tv

Bilawal invites Nawaz to attend APC on September 20

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday spoke to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on phone and invited him to join the All Parties
www.24newshd.tv www.24newshd.tv
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
5,499
1
9,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All looters, plunderers and enemies of Pakistan on one page.


Imran Khan may have many faults and has made a few mistakes as PM but atleast he is not a bloody traitor like this filthy lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
faisal6309 Bilawal invites Malala to team up on transforming education in Sindh Social & Current Events 11
Morpheus FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Social & Current Events 8
muhammadhafeezmalik FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Pakistani Siasat 1
zeroboy Shahbaz Sharif met Asif Zardari & Bilawal Bhutto Political Videos 0
PaklovesTurkiye Why Bilawal Zardari declared 17th August as "Mango Day" Pakistani Siasat 6
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threaten journalist when questioned during a presser Pakistani Siasat 43
PaklovesTurkiye Imran Khan has not fulfilled even one promise done with Karachi - Bilawal Pakistani Siasat 13
PaklovesTurkiye Occupying Karachi 'unconstitutional and illegal' - Bilawal Pakistani Siasat 74
crankthatskunk NAB team reached at Bilawal House Karachi..Big action against zardari mafia..Bilawal zardari Pakistani Siasat 10
PaklovesTurkiye Bilawal: Imran Khan HAS to go now Pakistani Siasat 34

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top