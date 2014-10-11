Bilawal invites Nawaz to attend APC on September 20

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday spoke to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on phone and invited him to join the All Parties Conference on September 20.



In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he spoke to Nawaz Sharif and enquired about his health. He said he also invited the PML-N leader to attend the APC virtually on September 20. The APC is being hosted by PPP.



The PPP chairman wrote: “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.”

The APC scheduled to be held on September 20 as per decision of the Rehbar Committee of the Combined Opposition and to be hosted by the PPP. The APC would be held at a local hotel in Islamabad.



Responding to Bilawal Bhutto’s gesture, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz thanked him for calling and inviting Nawaz Sharif to the APC.



In a tweet, Maryam wrote: “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers.”