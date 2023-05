Bilawal Final Warning to PTI

پی ٹی آئی سیاسی جماعت نہیں رہی، شدت پسند تنظیم بن گئی، بلاول بھٹو زرداری پی ٹی آئی سیاسی جماعت نہیں رہی، شدت پسند تنظیم بن گئی ہے۔ پی ٹی آئی واحد جماعت ہے جو ہر ادارے پر حملہ کرچکی ہے، وزیر خارجہ

Addressing the joint session of parliament, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI is no longer a political party, it has become an extremist organization. THE PTI is the only party that has attacked every institution.He said that GHQ, Jinnah House Lahore was attacked. Radio Pakistan was burnt in Peshawar. For the first time, the Corps Commander's House was vandalized.Bilawal Bhutto said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was bringing amendments in the laws for Imran Khan, which Imran Khan did not understand at that time. Imran Khan is benefiting from the NAB amendment.The PPP chairman said that after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Zardari raised the slogan of Pakistan Khape.He said that when his daughter was arrested in front of Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan was happy, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were arrested.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan blackmailed nab chairman to arrest Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Faryal Talpur was undergoing treatment at the hospital and was arrested on moon night.The PPP chairman said that Faryal Talpur was arrested from the hospital in the dark of night by changing the MS of the hospital.He said that Imran Khan had done small things during his tenure. Imran Khan used to be happy with the arrest of opponents.Bilawal Bhutto said that after Indian actions, Imran Khan as Prime Minister said in the Assembly what should he do.Talking about the arrest of Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises. Sharjeel Memon was also arrested from the court premises.He continued, "Let's believe that the place of Imran Khan's arrest was not right, but the arrest was right."Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PTI reacted by becoming a terrorist organization to the arrest of Imran Khan.Chairman PPP said that accused Imran Khan has become the favorite child of law, special relief has been given to Imran Khan by the courts."We are not against any election in principle. We have defeated Imran Khan in the by-elections.He further said that imran khan is being protected by the judiciary, we know how to face this conspiracy.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we will save democracy and arrange for this temptation.