Bilawal Fails the GHQ sponsored training Internship abroad in India

He did fine with the material he had. He was well prepared and aggressive. It won't work with the current Indian government but Bilawal gave it a shot.



He can't help that he is effeminate, patronizing and arrogant. That is his personality. He is actually not suited for diplomacy because he is simply so naturally irritating that anybody listening to him for more than 5 minutes would feel like giving him a slap across the face.



But he didnt do as badly as I expected considering he is so young. Inexperienced, entitled and didn't get the job for any actual abilities he may have.