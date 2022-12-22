What's new

Bilawal: Engaging Taliban still the ‘best path’ forward

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
7,157
-3
10,543
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Bilawal: Engaging Taliban still the ‘best path’ forward

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister has voiced disappointment over the Taliban’s ban on university education for women but said the best approach remained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamist ruler
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister has voiced disappointment over the Taliban’s ban on university education for women but said the best approach remained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers.
“I’m disappointed by the decision that was taken today,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on a visit to Washington.
But, he said: “I still think the easiest path to our goal — despite having a lot of setbacks when it comes to women’s education and other things — is through Kabul and through the interim government.”
Zardari said there were no alternatives to the Taliban, warning of further instability in Afghanistan or the rise of the Islamic State militant group.
“Is the alternative for us to imagine that we can somehow artificially stitch together an alternate opposition that can command the same sort of legitimacy?”
The Taliban, who had initially promised a softer approach than during their 1996-2001 regime, on Tuesday banned university education for women after already closing down secondary schooling for girls.
The United States, whose troop withdrawal from Afghanistan last year precipitated the collapse of the Western-backed government, warned that the Taliban decision could permanently end any hopes by the militants for a positive relationship.
But Zardari said it was even more crucial to ensure economic support “to create the political space necessary for those within the Afghan regime who actually believe that they should deliver” on rights issues.
Pakistan has a complicated relationship with the Taliban, officially backing the two-decade US war in Afghanistan but facing wide accusations in Washington of supporting the militants.
Click to expand...

But but but Imran Khan is Taliban Khan lmao.
Man the sheeple that the Army has created are funny as fack.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
6,285
15
11,001
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Enigma SIG said:
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Bilawal: Engaging Taliban still the ‘best path’ forward

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister has voiced disappointment over the Taliban’s ban on university education for women but said the best approach remained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamist ruler
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk



But but but Imran Khan is Taliban Khan lmao.
Man the sheeple that the Army has created are funny as fack.
Click to expand...
How two statements are similar?
Pls explain.
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
39,389
498
88,093
Country
United States
Location
United States
Enigma SIG said:
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Bilawal: Engaging Taliban still the ‘best path’ forward

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister has voiced disappointment over the Taliban’s ban on university education for women but said the best approach remained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamist ruler
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk



But but but Imran Khan is Taliban Khan lmao.
Man the sheeple that the Army has created are funny as fack.
Click to expand...
Engaging with the allies in the Taliban(not all Taliban in Afghanistan are friendly) is different with engaging with TTP. IK(and his camp within the establishment) wanted to even get TTP to start engaging in politics.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
27,274
2
23,865
Country
India
Location
India
What sorcery is this !!!

First he calls Modi the "Butcher of Gujarat", which is reasonable, but now speaks for alliance with the butchers of Afghanistan ??? Oxford man speaketh with forked tongue.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,018
8
3,768
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Enigma SIG said:
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Bilawal: Engaging Taliban still the ‘best path’ forward

WASHINGTON: The foreign minister has voiced disappointment over the Taliban’s ban on university education for women but said the best approach remained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamist ruler
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk



But but but Imran Khan is Taliban Khan lmao.
Man the sheeple that the Army has created are funny as fack.
Click to expand...
Engaging with Taliban IS the way forward.
What happened has happened. Only another civil war in Afghanistan can dislodge Taliban from power now. That doesn’t seem like it will happen too soon. Better to accept reality and try working with Taliban. We have many allies amongst them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal, Blinken discuss ‘close coordination’
Replies
3
Views
137
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
ghazi52
No help offered, expected from India on floods: FM Bilawal
Replies
11
Views
694
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal chairs young foreign ministers' conference in New York
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
H
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
5
Views
278
Catalystic
Catalystic
xyx007
Pakistani students in USA refuse lectures by Bilawal Bhutto: Reports
Replies
5
Views
943
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom