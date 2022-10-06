What's new

Bilawal demands govt “immediately impeach” President Alvi

Claims president complicit in efforts to sabotage vote of no-confidence
1665078011185.png

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday called for immediately impeaching President Dr Arif Alvi for the role he played in the vote of no-confidence and subsequent transfer of power.
Reacting to President Dr Arif Alvi’s speech to the joint session of the lower and upper houses of Parliament on Thursday, where the latter called for conducting early elections and called on all parties to sit and decide on a date, and terming it the only way to end growing polarization in the country, Bilawal sought to remind his followers about the president’s role over the past six months.
President Dr Arif Alvi is complicit in unconstitutional efforts to sabotage the vote of no confidence, he wrote in a post on the microblogging site Twitter on Thursday evening.

He accused Dr Alvi of violating the Constitution and his oath to undermine the transfer of power after the vote of no-confidence passed in the lower house of parliament, effectively removing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the prime minister’s seat.
“Therefore PPP joined allies in boycotting his address,” he explained the absence of treasury members from the house.
“We demand efforts to impeach him must begin as soon as possible,” he added.
It remains to be seen how far the coalition government, of which the PPP is an integral member, will act on Bilawal’s advice.
