Bilawal demands COAS and DG ISI to investigate who abduct IG Sindh

So after CM Murad claimed that he was forming a committee of Provincial Ministers, Billo Rani has come out with this demand.
"I demand COAS and DG ISI to investigate at their institutions who sent orders to abduct IG Sindh at 4 in the morning and pressurize him into signing Safdar's arrest warrants", says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
He is Bialwal Zaradari... yeh bhutto waise he laga diya hai... coz Bhutto marta nahin hai?
Lmao go n check news... COAS has ordered the investigation...Meanwhile Bajwa be like : aby BSDK mai kia DHA thaane ka SHO lagta hun tujhe ?
COAS under pressure by These Thugs ..????Corps commander ordered for investigation. Army and rangers has been blamed directly by Bilawal.
Constitutional crisis. Bilawal is directly putting blame on army and rangers. Sindh police head was pressurised as per bilawal. Apparantly COAS is under immense pressure by these thugs. Media is supporting opposition as well.
LOL ok but Bilawal is still a BSDKaLmao go n check news... COAS has ordered the investigation...
He is Pakistani COAS not of some other country while Bajwa Sb talks less and never come on media as well .Corps commander ordered for investigation. Army and rangers has been blamed directly by Bilawal.
