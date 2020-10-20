What's new

"I demand COAS and DG ISI to investigate in their institutions who sent orders to abduct IG Sindh at 4 in the morning and pressurize him into signing Safdar's arrest warrants", says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
ASKardar said:

"I demand COAS and DG ISI to investigate at their institutions who sent orders to abduct IG Sindh at 4 in the morning and pressurize him into signing Safdar's arrest warrants", says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
So after CM Murad claimed that he was forming a committee of Provincial Ministers, Billo Rani has come out with this demand.

Zardari is playing a fantastic game with PMLN leadership, for his NRO!
 
All the looters and plunderers can go to hell, they have caused too much divide in society with thier endless lies, they have destroyed many generations with thier corrupt practices, giving them NRO at this stage to comic thugs is high treason.
 
oh... now these shit heads are going all out. be ready these bitches under leadership of Diesel drum are given the final orders.... Only target is corner Army and ensure IK is out... if not anarchy to be created to the highest degree within the country followed by some terrible incidents....
The global powers are playing the cards all right... they need puppets back in power... the show begins. PPP, PMLN together cant do shit, so next game is Diesel using innocent madrassa students to start the rumble.... lets hope we dont fall in the trap.... Diesel will be needing some religious angel, so be ready.... May Allah help us from this Fitna...

I hope our nation can see through this...
ASKardar said:

"I demand COAS and DG ISI to investigate in their institutions who sent orders to abduct IG Sindh at 4 in the morning and pressurize him into signing Safdar's arrest warrants", says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
He is Bialwal Zaradari... yeh bhutto waise he laga diya hai... coz Bhutto marta nahin hai? 🤔
 
This issue has certainly become complicated! Does anyone know what exactly is going on here? I don't think army will do such an stupid act of abducting the IG and forcing him to arrest Capt. Safdar. What they'll gain out of this!? Capt. Safdar is a douchebag and even his own party doesn't care about him.
Also if PPP is involved in this then why the IG and several DIGs have gone on leaves? Are they being threatened by the PPP government. Seems unlikely!
Might be possible, that all the opposition are on board in all of this melodrama to defame the Army. But what ever it is, its has become complicated and there is no easy climax for this.
 
Corps commander ordered for investigation. Army and rangers has been blamed directly by Bilawal.
Constitutional crisis. Bilawal is directly putting blame on army and rangers. Sindh police head was pressurised as per bilawal. Apparantly COAS is under immense pressure by these thugs. Media is supporting opposition as well.
 
Oh Dear,,..
Is there No One in Pakistan capable enough to Shut this loose mouth
Salza said:
Corps commander ordered for investigation. Army and rangers has been blamed directly by Bilawal.
Constitutional crisis. Bilawal is directly putting blame on army and rangers. Sindh police head was pressurised as per bilawal. Apparantly COAS is under immense pressure by these thugs. Media is supporting opposition as well.
COAS under pressure by These Thugs ..????
Innah Lillah e Wa innah elaihe Rajeoon
 
Salza said:
Corps commander ordered for investigation. Army and rangers has been blamed directly by Bilawal.
Constitutional crisis. Bilawal is directly putting blame on army and rangers. Sindh police head was pressurised as per bilawal. Apparantly COAS is under immense pressure by these thugs. Media is supporting opposition as well.
He is Pakistani COAS not of some other country while Bajwa Sb talks less and never come on media as well .
 
It would be a day of celebration and joy, when someone (God sent) would put a bullet through the heads of bilawal idiot and his traitor father, zardari.
 
Actually at the moment entire Sindh police leadership has gone on leave since Sindh CM failed to defend them in press conference and Bilawel has to stepped in
 
Salza said:
COAS has immediately ordered investigation on the matter. Update.

Lmao go n check news... COAS has ordered the investigation...
Ary..basically Sabir & Ghulam Hussain in Reporters program reporting that COAS had already ordered investigation since yesterday upon the accusations and message was likely conveyed already to CM Sindh and Co. but looks like Mr. Bilo and party decided to play politics., to save face or whatever. No wonder he was making specific demands to COAS for investigation since he already knew what was happening. Ex retired army spokesperson/men named Mr.Awan or something was also taken on phone during this program and he too confirmed that COAS had ordered investigations already...
Politics Politics going on by these thugs for NRO when the situation is critical in region...All i can say to the establishment who nurtured and till date still porbably have soft corner for these thug politicians.."Hun araam aeyy"...
 
