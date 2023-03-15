What's new

Bilawal claims credit for Regime Change

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

26:30-27:30

“When we removed Mr. Khan from his prime ministership, it was the first time in Pakistan’s history … for the first time, parliament voted them out, that idea, that proposition came from me. But it took me two years to convince everyone else because no one believed that it would happen.

I watched this video a few times. This interview indicates Bilawal is being pushed as a potential future prime minister and which is why the PTI really needs to strengthen its left wings, especially amongst Overseas Pakistanis.

Also, the global narrative by PTI, or at least in the US, IMHO, should use rhetoric that the current struggle is one between “Democracy vs. Autocracy” as the US claims to be championing. Also, PTI needs to state the the PDM undermined democracy by buying politicians to carry out the vote of No concordance,
 
VCheng

VCheng

FuturePAF said:
I watched this video a few times. This interview indicates Bilawal is being pushed as a potential future prime minister and which is why the PTI really needs to strengthen its left wings, especially amongst Overseas Pakistanis.
Will Bilawal become PM before or after Maryam Safdar?
 
uhuru

VCheng said:
Will Bilawal become PM before or after Maryam Safdar?
If he becomes the first trans/gay PM for the entire third world - that entitles him next for Nobel Peace Prize... Obama got it for similar...

what is this world coming too....

GHQ generals must be happy;
 
uhuru said:
If he becomes the first trans/gay PM for the entire third world - that entitles him next for Nobel Peace Prize... Obama got it for similar...

what is this world coming too....

GHQ generals must be happy;
Stranger and unlikelier things have happened in Pakistan.
 
VCheng said:
Again, why waste brand name products when free alternatives remain available? :D
absolutely.... may be these wumao lizards here may have some excretions which have better aphrodisac properties.... they will source it from china too :)....

cring.... yuk....
 
The ground realities and dynamics are rapidly changing in Pakistan. After this army and pdm induced quagmire, this nation will not be the same.
Once the people rise up against these ruling thugs. It's game over for khusra and pineapple Nani. It's only a matter of time.
 
Bribing politicans to overthrow a government is not democracy. This tranny and his murderer father need to be thrown in the gulag. They have turned Sindh into Liberia.
 

