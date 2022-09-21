What's new

Bilawal chairs young foreign ministers' conference in New York

1663772416819.png

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has the honour on Tuesday to chair a conference of the world’s young foreign ministers wherein they discussed the international issues facing the world.

The foreign ministers of Canada, Czech Republic, Hungary, Qatar and Serbia attended the conference.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the event, held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Foreign Minister Bilawal, in his address, called for efforts to overcome the challenges regarding peace and development but also for equal economic opportunities to the next generations.

He said being the young foreign ministers they could play their role for strengthening the mutual cooperation among the international community. He said the objective of the conference was also to devise a mechanism to discuss the future of the world.

The young foreign ministers appreciated Bilawal Bhutto’s initiative to gather the young foreign ministers and assured their support to him.

FM lauds Meta for donating Rs125m to flood-hit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Meta to establish its office in Pakistan. Talking to the President, Global Affairs at Meta, Nick Clegg, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s IT sector has registered strong growth in the recent past opening new opportunities for platforms like Meta to expand its operations in Pakistan.

Bilawal thanked Meta for donating 125 million rupees for humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly floods. He said these are testing times for Pakistan and this donation would be helpful for the flood relief operations.

The Foreign Minister said after the floods, the task of full recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction cannot be accomplished without the support of private sector.

Nick Clegg expressed his solidarity and sympathy with Pakistan on the devastation caused by unprecedented floods. He said that Meta’s Pakistan team comprised entirely of Pakistani professionals. He briefed the Foreign Minister on Meta’s ongoing connectivity and capacity building programs in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Meta’s interest in continued engagement with Pakistan to explore modalities of further strengthening collaboration in digital space.
