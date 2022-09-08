What's new

Bilawal blames Imran Khan for postponing elections his own Govt requested be postponed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
1662657801908.png

  • FM says PPP candidates from Multan, Karachi frustrated by sudden postponement of by-elections.
  • He says representatives eager to start serving their constituents.
  • "No need to allow PTI to run away from elections at 11th hour," he adds.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday took to his official Twitter account and questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the "special treatment" being meted out to PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, Bilawal asked, "how long will Khan remain a favourite", adding that PPP candidates from Multan and Karachi are frustrated by the sudden postponement of the by-elections in select constituencies of Sindh and Punjab.

"How long will IK remain ladla? my Multan and Karachi candidates are frustrated by sudden postponement of by-elections. They are eager to start serving their constituents who have been left without representation for too long. no need to allow PTI to run away from elections at 11th hour," the foreign minister tweeted.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567889613863223296


Earlier today, the ECP announced its decision to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies.

During an important meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan, it was decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed.

However, the ECP cited recent flash floods and devastations caused by them as the reason behind the decision.

S.no

Constituency

Polling date

1NA-157, Multan IVSeptember 11
2PP-139, SheikhupraSeptember 11
3PP-241, BahawalnagarSeptember 11
4NA-22, Mardan IIISeptember 25
5NA-24, Charsadda IISeptember 25
6NA-31, Peshawar VSeptember 25
7NA-45, Kurram ISeptember 25
8NA 108, Faisalabad VIIISeptember 25
9NA-118, Nankana Sahib IISeptember 25
10NA-237, Malir IISeptember 25
11NA-239, Korangi ISeptember 25
12NA-246, Karachi ISeptember 25
13PP-209, Khanewal VIIOctober 2
The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567876498513883138


The ECP will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds the availability of the law enforcement agencies' personnel.
S

SoulSpokesman

Dec 1, 2016
Well this is a shocking response. The bypolls have been shifted because of a once in century type natural calamity and he seems to be attributing it to Kaptaan sb.

Regards
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

Jan 20, 2013
These people really need to be put in the mental hospital.

Shameless liars! They lie with such a conviction that they actually start believing in it. Psyhos live in their own la-la land far far away from reality!

Sick bia....!!!!
 

