Yes. But a small lesson in history, if I may:



From late 1950s till his departure from the Ayub govt in 1965/66, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a giant in the Pakistan's 'Decade of Development'; Bhutto was the architect of many policies, including the failed Operation Gibraltar in Kashmir. But he did manage to make one of the biggest foreign policy achievements in Pakistan's history: The reaching out to China without alienating America. Mind you: Pakistan was then an ally of America like today's Australia or England or some other close ally country would be. And the communist China--against whom the United States had literally fought and shed a lot of blood during the Korean War--was a big threat. And all this was before the Soviet-China split.



For Bhutto to achieve what was, and perhaps is, the singular foreign policy achievement in Pakistan's history, is a major accomplishment! No doubt he was the 'wonder boy' for Ayub Khan and no doubt, in some votes, both Ayub and Bhutto rank in the top two of Pakistan's leaders after Jinnah.



And Bhutto had many accomplishments after he become the leader of Pakistan after the Fall of Dhaka. BTW, I consider him as ONE of the architects of the Fall of Dhaka but not the principle architect.



Coming back to the topic. Bhutto, as ZAB, should live. But Bhutto, as Zardaris, should not.

