Bilawal Bhutto thrashed by CNN anchor on dynastic politics

When you want to kill a journalist but then realize journalist is from CNN and not Sindh:

He’s pretty good when he’s talking in English. He answered as well as any Canadian politician would have done in the circumstances.

Obviously, no one mentioned that his father is the biggest criminal in Pakistan’s history.
 
The issue isn’t how good or bad Bilawal is. I heard his speech in the National Assembly in Urdu, and that wasn’t bad either.

The issues are:

1. He talks about democracy, but Pakistan broke because Bhutto refused to accept the results of the 1970 elections. Bhutto won 81 seats and Mujeeb won 161 seats but Bhutto refused to accept it.

2. Bhutto destroyed Pakistan’s economy, banking, bureaucracy, education etc.

3. Bhutto left a highly corrupt dynasty with Benazir and Zardari.

4. Zardari killed off the Bhutto family and took over.

5. Zardari has become worth $20 billion or more by looting the country.

Listing the crimes of the Bhutto-Zardari clans can run into many pages. If there was justice in Pakistan they would have been humiliated and put in jail and had their properties confiscated. They shouldn’t have been allowed to run around freely and keep ruining Pakistan generation after generation.

I cringe every time Imran Khan mentions Bhutto as some sort of hero, when the damage he did to Pakistan was immense.
 

