Bilawal Bhutto says ‘cannot afford dictatorship in judiciary’

While addressing an event in connection with the death anniversary of PPP founder and former president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Larkana, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the fight for ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ will be disastrous for the country. He said that the constitutional crisis will be a dangerous experiment for the country.“This constitutional crisis has put the country on a dangerous path. If it is continued in this way, then neither I nor Mian Sahab (Shehbaz Sharif) will be here. If Imran Khan thinks that he will stay here then it is his misunderstanding. It will be a dangerous experiment.”The PPP chief demanded the constitution of a larger bench to end the constitutional crisis. “You should summon the whole court and schedule elections tomorrow. We are fully prepared [for the polls] and Pakistan is ready to accept the larger bench’s decision.”“One-man show is going on in Pakistan’s judiciary. We cannot tolerate dictatorship on democracy, as well as, we do not want to see dictatorship in the judiciary,” said Bilawal.He said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had violated the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC) legalised his move besides allowing him to amend the Constitution. “It was our Supreme Court and it is part of our history.”Bilawal said that Asif Ali Zardari had spent 11 years in jail without committing any crime and justice was not served to him nor has anyone sought pardon for the injustice yet.“[Former CJP] Saqib Nisar had ran election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It is our Supreme Court’s history that a chief justice collects dam funds and offers dissolution of cases if someone submits the money to the dam fund.”Bilawal said that PPP is also demanding fair and free elections in the country and it will not allow anyone to commit vote rigging in the polls.