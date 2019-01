So why is the Blasphemy law not applicable here , we got a Muslim fella and a 2 influential politiciansone being Mayor of Karachi , performing an act disrespecting the values of Muslims of PakistanI mean I don't have a problem when Hindus do their own thing but why is Bilwal and this Karachi mayor doing pujaWhere are our Bin Qasim lovers in Pakistan , what do they think about their rich political class worshiping an idol inside Pakistan? secretlyI am pretty certain , Shirk is committed here and both are disqualified from becoming future Prime Minister of PakistanCertain regulations of Constitution of Pakistan are being not met here which require a person to be Muslim in order to hold the top office Job